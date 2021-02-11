The city’s search for a new manager has been a case study in Murphy’s Law.
It started routinely enough. It’s not as if cities, including Eau Claire, haven’t had to manage a transition when an employee retires before.
Enter the pandemic.
The search was put on hold, and Dale Peters decided to stay to help with the city’s response to the crisis. Last fall, when he felt the situation had stabilized somewhat, he retired.
The search resumed.
In October, the council narrowed their field to two finalists. Each was interviewed. One withdrew later, which isn’t all that unusual in searches like this.
The city reviewed the applicants again.
By early December the council interviewed eight candidates, though it failed to release their names until it pared the list down to three. By late January the council had their man, or so they thought. They made an offer and started negotiating.
He took another job.
It seems like anything that could go wrong in the process has. It’s not anyone’s fault, aside from the city’s failure to follow Wisconsin’s open records law with regard to the names of those they interviewed. The pandemic wasn’t in anyone’s forecast, and it’s not like people hunting a new job send out just one resume at a time. But it’s hard to feel like the process hasn’t been snakebit.
This week’s decision to pause the search and regroup later this year makes sense. The city could have gone with its second choice for the job, but the public nature of the process means everyone would have known that person was not the top pick. While not necessarily fatal to success, that’s not an ideal beginning either.
The city manager is a critical role in Eau Claire’s municipal operations. Leaving the post vacant for months isn’t a step to take lightly. Given that, why are we OK with the city taking a step back?
The answer goes back to what we wrote on this page in mid-November. Selection of a new city manager is crucial. Few hiring decisions carry the kind of ramifications this one does. Get a good person in place and Eau Claire will benefit enormously. Select the wrong candidate and it may take years to undo the damage.
Making the right choice, finding the right fit, is far more important than simply tapping someone to have a warm body in the office. It is precisely because the post is so critical that we’re OK with its vacancy for the moment.
Most of us have seen what happens when a position is filled simply to ensure that someone is in a role. Sometimes you get lucky. But that’s the exception. It is far more common to have the person shoved into a job turn out to have flaws a deeper examination of candidates would have unmasked, and for those flaws to undermine even those with the best of intentions.
The basic goal for the city remains what it was from the start: find a city manager the council believes is fully capable of helping to keep Eau Claire’s momentum and growth going. That’s the important thing here. So long as the council keeps that in mind, we’re comfortable with the decision to back off for now.
It’s also reasonable to believe the city’s search may draw a deeper pool of talent months from now. Everything suggests the pandemic should largely be under control by the fall. People may well be more willing to move. Meeting a room full of strangers should certainly be much less risky than it would be today.
While the decision to step back and wait isn’t ideal, the city’s options were limited. This, in the council’s view, offers the best chance of having a successful outcome to the search. It’s hard to fault that line of thinking given everything that has happened thus far.
While the decision cannot be put off indefinitely, waiting right now makes sense. We hope it pays off.