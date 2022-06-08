The handling of the proposed Niagara Bottling Co. facility in Eau Claire has more than a few lessons for the city. The initial presentation in the council’s agenda was flawed, offering the contract as something requiring only a vote rather than discussion. And the city never mounted an effective effort to get ahead of the backlash that caused.
What the city never seemed to quite grasp is that this sort of issue would inevitably cause concern. This wasn’t a case where it could proceed with business as usual because this wasn’t usual. Concerns about the use and protection of water have been a signature issue for environmental causes for several years. Opposition to the Keystone Pipeline and similar projects relied heavily on the hypothetical issue of oil contaminating waterways to rally opponents.
And that’s before Eau Claire’s own issues with PFAS contamination forcing the closure of wells locally. The result was a hyper-awareness of water issues that had built for some time. The knee-jerk reactions against the plans were something that, frankly, the city should have seen coming. The fact it didn’t allowed opponents to shape the narrative, and the city has not played catch up effectively.
When the initial delay to the proposal was announced, we asked that people take time to listen to the evidence. Tuesday evening’s presentation was the best chance to do so, both in terms of support and dissent.
The information the city has presented since the proposal became public backs up the contention that Eau Claire can, at least at this time, absorb the increased demands the bottling plant will create. The area benefits from having a relatively accessible aquifer with strong recharge rates, as well as from subsurface conditions regionally that help direct water our way.
A memo included on the city’s website further supports that conclusion. It suggests peak pumping will require wells to run for 12-18 hours daily. There’s still a margin for error, and it appears the city will retain excess capacity even with the increased demand.
What we find less convincing is the presumption that current conditions are in any sense a guarantee of future resources. Go back a couple decades and ask California officials whether they thought a drought like what the state is currently enduring was possible. Some might have granted the possibility, but few would have said today’s conditions were likely. Such outcomes suggest we should take historical projections with a grain of salt.
Shifts in those conditions could lead to the demand outstripping the aquifer’s recharge rate. It may not be likely, but, given the past few decades’ evidence, or that of the Dust Bowl era, we’d be foolish to ignore the possibilities.
We’re also a bit dismayed at the use of scare tactics rather than evidence, and we’ve seen that crop up from both supporters and opponents. The predictions of inevitable environmental disaster strike us as overblown. So does the argument that rejection of Niagara’s proposed facility would result in the economic development equivalent of a scarlet letter. We don’t quite buy the idea that this one event would result in the city’s well-earned reputation as a thriving business hub being decimated.
The amount of water used under the proposal is significant, and it’s unusual for a single company. But it’s also easy to underestimate the demands that other developments can have. Few people would automatically think Kwik Trip would be in the top companies for water demand, but car washes add up.
What it comes down to is the same basic question voters should be asking themselves when a governmental body approaches them with a referendum: did they make the sale? Did the explanations for why this is the right course of action satisfy the questions people have about it.
Our conclusion is that the city has met that bar, if only just. The fumbling response to the initial pushback does not mean that response is invalid. The city is right in that other businesses in Eau Claire do draw on the local water supply for products that are sold elsewhere, though not on the same scale as envisioned here. And, while we’d like to know how it would be enacted, the agreement does appear to give the city the ability to step in if the public’s consumption of drinking water is at risk.
This hasn’t unfolded the way it should have, but we don’t see compelling reason to reject the proposal at this time.