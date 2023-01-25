The Eau Claire City Council had to walk a much finer line with its approach to “No Mow May” than it may have appeared to many. While there was clear interest from the council in the budding movement (no pun intended), ordering participation would have been fraught in more ways than one.

Advocates for No Mow May point to the fact numerous insects, key components of ecosystems, develop in the early spring at or just below ground level. A lawnmower used to cut through the grass too soon can have a significant impact on those insects, which frequently boost pollination of flowers when they emerge. The pollination, in turn, ensures food for bees, which have been badly hit in recent years by both natural and manmade challenges.