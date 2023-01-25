The Eau Claire City Council had to walk a much finer line with its approach to “No Mow May” than it may have appeared to many. While there was clear interest from the council in the budding movement (no pun intended), ordering participation would have been fraught in more ways than one.
Advocates for No Mow May point to the fact numerous insects, key components of ecosystems, develop in the early spring at or just below ground level. A lawnmower used to cut through the grass too soon can have a significant impact on those insects, which frequently boost pollination of flowers when they emerge. The pollination, in turn, ensures food for bees, which have been badly hit in recent years by both natural and manmade challenges.
Those fundamental facts aren’t really in dispute. But it’s not a stretch to think many homeowners would take considerable exception to being told they could not mow their properties at a time when staying ahead of the growth can be a challenge. A wet spring means multiple cuttings per week for many simply to keep the grass at a reasonable height.
The risk, had the city attempted to impose a ban on early spring mowing, was that it would have enacted a measure with little way to enforce it if significant numbers of homeowners fired up their lawnmowers. Ticketing every property owner simply isn’t feasible, and people know it.
That raises two significant problems. The first is that there would be no way to ticket violators without the appearance of selective enforcement. That’s problematic. And it would inevitably have contributed to the second issue: contempt for an unenforceable statute.
When governments at any level pass a law that cannot reasonably be enforced, people don’t pay attention to them. People begin to view the law with disdain, and it is very difficult to constrain that view to a single item in a city code or state statutes. Eventually the contempt for the original, erroneous legislation tends to seep through into a broader disrespect for other measures.
We’re not suggesting that people would leap from a ban on mowing their lawns in May to thinking the laws against murder are useless. That’s far too big a leap. But it’s not unlikely that displeasure with the former might eventually lead to disregard for other measures that promote health and public order.
Eau Claire’s solution was to relax enforcement of the seven-inch height limit for grass and weeds. In effect, it allows residents to opt in or out of the No Mow May approach. If people decide to cut their lawn, it’s not a violation. If they don’t, they’re in the clear until June.
This probably won’t affect a huge number of people. Eau Claire averaged 41 grass height violations in May over the past five years, which suggests the large majority of property owners are interested in keeping their lawns tidy. And it’s most likely pride in ownership that drives that compliance more than the threat of a fine.
The biggest effect may well be precisely what Councilman Joshua Miller urged during Tuesday evening’s discussions. While he supports the idea of No Mow May, he said the broader goal of changing “the thinking of what a lawn should be” is more important.
We agree with him on that. Homes don’t need to be “little boxes on a hillside,” to quote Malvina Reynolds, and they need not look just the same. When done well, pollinator gardens and the like can be genuine contributors to a property’s attractiveness. We’ll grant that, when done poorly, they‘re a mess. But by allowing people to dip their toes into the water through No Mow May, people have the opportunity to begin thinking a bit differently about the landscapes around living spaces.
But they aren’t being forced to do so. Measures constraining property owners’ ability to do as they see fit with their land has been a contentious issue since our nation’s founding, and that’s not going to change. By avoiding passage of a measure that would have been impossible to enforce fairly, the council made its position clear without inflicting an unnecessary wound to its credibility.