Governments frequently misapply exemptions to the open records laws to hide information they simply don’t want to make public. That appears to be what’s happening now in Eau Claire, as the city fights to keep documents related to its search for a city manager out of the public eye.
The Leader-Telegram sought copies of the hiring recommendations made to the council by the panels of city employees, department heads and community organizations. None, it should be noted, are groups in a supervisory role to the city manager. Instead, they are making recommendations to the city council.
The response we received Monday included several justifications, but one was among the most convoluted claims we’ve ever encountered. It stood out for sheer gall. The city said the documents fit the exemption carved out for employee performance reviews.
These groups weren’t conducting a performance review because they’re not in a supervisory role. And if the city can stretch the definition of employee to include those it hasn’t even hired, it creates a massive hole in Wisconsin’s open records law.
The comparison of advice during the hiring process and a review for someone who has been hired is a false equivalency if we’ve ever seen one. The exemption simply cannot apply if the person in question, in this case Stephanie Hirsch, is not an employee. Even stretching the law to cover the candidate who was indeed employed by the city fails to meet the requirements of state law. Dave Solberg, the city’s engineer, was serving as interim city manager — a local public office under state law.
James Friedman, an attorney with the firm of Godfrey & Kahn, agreed when we spoke with him after contacting the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. He noted the city manager doesn’t even seem to fit the state statutes’ definition of employee. He said a person in that position is considered a public official instead, a very different status than what the city pointed to.
A look at the law supports that interpretation. Wisconsin statutes separate people who hold managerial and executive roles for government with those who are lower in the hierarchy. Specifically, Wisconsin law designates “A county administrator or administrative coordinator or a city or village manager” as being someone who holds “local public office” (Statute 19.42(7w)(b)).
We laid this out for the city and gave them a chance to reconsider. They doubled down. Stephen Nick, the city attorney, tried to bolster his argument for withholding information by creating a straw man argument. He hypothesized that people might be less likely to volunteer to evaluate candidates if their assessments were eventually made public, and that candidates would be less likely to apply if the information was brought to light. In other words the guess that releasing public information might, in a hypothetical and unspecified manner, harm future searches justifies keeping the public in the dark.
If this was the first time the city went to ridiculous lengths to withhold information we might write it off as a one-time issue, a misapplication of the law in a singular circumstance. But it’s not. This follows the city’s established pattern.
In November 2020, we noted the city had previously, by withholding the names of candidates it interviewed, ignored the attorney general’s office’s clear determination of what constitutes seriously considering candidates for city manager.
A month later, when the council announced it would interview eight candidates, we again pointed to the fact that met the office’s definition of candidates being “seriously considered” for the position. The city decided to hide that list, clearly violating both the spirit and the letter of the law.
In the most recent search, the city appears to have actually complied with the law when it came to releasing the candidates’ names. It interviewed two, and their names were known to the public when the interviews took place. So it’s a shame to see Eau Claire officials once again fall flat on their faces when confronted with other required releases of information.
The city’s pattern is clear. It believes applicants are employees, interviews don’t indicate serious interest in a candidate, and that requests for information should be fought. The responsibilities it has to the residents of Eau Claire? They’re a distant consideration at best.
That’s not what people should settle for.