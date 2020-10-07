It has been a couple days and we’re still trying to figure out what the person (or people, if it turns out to be more than one) was thinking when fake quarantine placards were placed on a number of businesses.
It seems to have been a misguided protest against the proposed health ordinances under consideration by the city and county. Protests can use reducto ad absurdam effectively, showing that the action or person they’re criticizing is ridiculous. But, if that was the goal here, it wasn’t done well.
There’s already plenty of misinformation out there about the pandemic. People are already having trouble understanding what is happening and, as we’re seeing, that is increasingly undermining trust in public health efforts. That’s risky. Adding to the confusion is irresponsible.
This is not the same as saying opposition to the ordinances is irresponsible in itself. Opposition that soberly examines the question, debates it and arrives at a conclusion is a responsible approach.
That’s the way the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce arrived at its decision to oppose the city and county measures. The chamber’s actions were hardly rushed. The board of directors debated for more than an hour before reaching a decision.
Once that decision was reached, the chamber made its position clear. It left no room for head-scratching or reading between the lines. It said the board concluded unanswered questions about the ordinances and concerns about how broadly they were written left the chamber unable to support them. It did so in clear, unmistakable language.
In doing so, the chamber crystallized its position in a way that didn’t add to confusion. You can disagree with the conclusion, and many do. But that is not the same as trying to parse out what was intended.
Clarity is important. That’s why, in recent days, we were skeptical of how Wisconsin health officials changed reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic. The changes it made introduced new opportunities for confusion, something the residents of Wisconsin don’t need right now.
It is fundamentally misguided to say people need to take responsibility for their own actions and then obscure the information that helps them make those decisions. That’s the effect the state’s actions had, intended or not.
That’s the same effect the placards had when they were placed around Eau Claire. They represented a particularly nonsensical effort at an apparent protest. In doing so the action violated a basic tenet of protesting: let people know the purpose of your actions.
Why are we so concerned about avoiding confusion? There are a couple reasons. One is the aforementioned need for clear communications. COVID is literally a life and death issue for some. While most do indeed recover, we know precious few people who would willingly bet on whether they’ll be lucky or unlucky on that count.
Confusion can also have the sometimes unintended effect of raising the temperature of a debate. Confusion can create fear, especially when there is a valid reason to be afraid. Some will, inevitably, react to fear by lashing out. That isn’t what we need now, either.
As we said with the racial justice protests earlier this year, the right to protest is enshrined in the Constitution. The right to petition government “for redress of grievances” is part of the First Amendment, the same one that protects the press. And we would be remiss if we didn’t defend it with the same ardor as we do our own freedoms.
What we encourage, though, is that those seeking to protest keep their message clear. Adding to public confusion is not a good approach. We urge people to state their positions with the passion and belief they feel, but to remember that those things are only useful if others understand what you’re talking about.