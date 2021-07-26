The merger of the Menomonie and Eau Claire food co-ops has moved ahead quickly, at least as far as the publicly-available information goes. But we don’t think that can be mistaken for this being a snap decision.
In our initial article on the merger, leadership from Menomonie Market Food Co-op and the Just Local Food Cooperative said they had been looking at such a move for about 18 months. In 2020 the two signed a deal to share management resources, which saw Menomonie Market take over general management, finance, human resources and marketing services for Eau Claire. A collaboration committee began seriously studying a merger in January of last year.
Those moves weren’t public, and there wasn’t really much reason they should have been. In the case of the former, it was an agreement by two private organizations. The committee’s eventual recommendation wasn’t guaranteed when it started, either, and overpromising would have been a mistake.
Just 10 days after that initial article said the two entities were exploring a merger, the boards signed off on the agreements to put the issue to co-op members. That vote arrives next month.
Officials with the co-ops say the merger, if approved, would have clear benefits from members. The arguments on being able to better negotiate with a broader membership base seem pretty reasonable. But the most convincing argument to us is the simple fact competition in the Chippewa Valley for people’s food dollars is fierce.
Festival and Woodman’s are well-entrenched in the area. The past couple decades have seen significant moves into groceries by less traditional sellers like Walmart and Target. Iowa-based Hy-Vee plans to arrive in Eau Claire later this year, and has already opened a linked gas station near its eventual location on Clairemont Avenue.
In short, the market is crowded. Standing out is a challenge. And, as innumerable small grocers have found over the past couple decades, making it as a little fish is becoming more and more difficult. The merger won’t make either location a big fish on the scale of these major companies, but it might just make them a moderate-sized fish for the markets.
More information on the proposed merger should become available to members in the coming weeks. Voting begins in late August and will wrap up Sept. 11. Approval requires two separate criteria. First, at least 10% of active owners for both Menomonie and Eau Claire must vote. And two-thirds of voting members must approve the merger.
Crystal Halvorson, general manager of the Menomonie Market and interim general manager of Just Local Foods, called the process “democracy in action.” It’s hard to argue. While publicly-owned companies most often pay lip service to stockholders but leave most with little influence in major decisions, this is a case where the people involved will make the final decision.
It’s tempting, though incorrect, to say that something passionately supported by the people involved should survive and thrive indefinitely. That’s not really the way business works. There have been plenty of ventures that have attracted a small but enthusiastic following, only to find that they couldn’t make ends meet. That’s the basic fate the local co-ops are trying to protect against. They already have strong supporters. Now they’re trying to ensure their base lets them compete.
We wish both luck in that. Local businesses add a great deal to our communities. There’s something to be said for buying from companies that are intensely focused on the place in which they do business. They keep money in the community and, in this case, quite literally contribute to the local flavor.