We’re concerned about the cost of higher education. For decades, a college degree has been the ticket to a middle class life. For many, it still is.
But when rising costs for students and families cause people to rethink whether the investment is worth it, that’s cause for concern.
It’s also nothing new. In 1988 the Congressional Budget Office fretted about the issue in a report. It compared prices to those from 1970, conveniently 50 years from today. Average tuition and fees that year came to $690. But that includes the cost of private schooling. The report said public universities averaged $480.
Granted, there’s 50 years of inflation to figure in when considering that. But inflation itself would just raise that $480 figure to about $3,200. Even North Dakota, the state with the lowest tuition and fees, is close to four times that amount today.
The fact this trend has proceeded largely unabated means people have gotten used to it. We’ve heard people say if they worked their way through college, students today could, too. But, again, that obscures the reality. In February 1970, the minimum wage stood at $1.45 per hour. A student with a minimum wage job could comfortably cover the tuition and fees by working part time.
Today, you could conceivably pay off college tuition and fees with a minimum wage job. But only if you also worked full time and did so pretty much year-round, and that leaves little for other expenses. Possible, perhaps, but not realistic.
None of this, as we noted, is anything new. But there needs to be renewed pressure on university systems to find a way out in the next couple years. The reason is a looming enrollment cliff. The number of high school students who enroll in college between 2025 and 2030 is expected to drop sharply.
If there are fewer students enrolling, and some who would otherwise do so opt out because of costs, that could be a very hard one-two punch for higher education.
The cliff is something area administrators are well aware of. Several discussed what they’re doing to try to make their campuses more attractive to students before the cliff arrives in the Vision 2020 edition earlier this year. New programs and fields of study are good options. We hope they’re also looking at how to cut students’ costs, though.
Let’s go back to 1970 again for a moment. There was a student strike at Boston College that year after plans were announced to raise tuition by $500. Importantly, it wasn’t just the increase that sparked the protests. Students noted that the college had not looked at ways to cut costs or otherwise mitigate the need for an increase before imposing it. In modern terms, they felt the administration viewed them as automated teller machines. Need money? Hit up the students.
Graduating from college remains the most common ticket to the middle and upper classes. But when that ticket increasingly comes with crippling debt, it’s no wonder students are beginning to rethink. It’s a rational question to ask, even if the benefits generally outweigh the cost of college. That calculus could tip, though, as technical colleges improve their own offerings and people realize the value of fields like nursing and mechanical repairs.
What’s the solution? It’s probably no one single thing. Finding an answer demands hard questions from those in our state’s universities and a far-sighted effort to increase value while reducing burdens. In some disciplines it could take the form of more partnerships with other institutions and the ability to freely transfer credits. For others it might make more sense to work closely with high schools.
The best way, in the long term, is to figure out how to reduce the amount of debt students come out with after receiving their degrees. That may require painful decisions. By June of this year at least 30 Division 1 NCAA teams had been discontinued as cost-saving measures. Some, presumably, will return when the pandemic ends. But how many remains to be seen.
Remember this, though: long-term solutions are not often reactionary. If you’re reacting to events you are not controlling them. Figuring out a long-term plan and having the discipline to keep to it is more likely to result in an outcome everyone can live with.