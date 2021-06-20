The appointment of William Ramsey as the commissioner who will investigate allegations against Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King was a welcome development.
The appointment itself was not a surprise. Gov. Tony Evers had announced his intention to appoint a commissioner, a first step toward potentially removing King from office permanently. King faces allegations of sexual harassment from employees and questions about whether he has been sober when acting in court as the county’s top prosecutor.
Early this month, when the accusations surfaced, we said King should temporarily step aside as the investigations proceeded. Some of his former colleagues went further, calling for his permanent removal.
Since then, the county has taken steps to limit King’s access to the courthouse. He has not been prevented from doing his job, but has lost the unfettered access a person in his position usually enjoys. He has also hired an attorney to represent him: former Dane County DA Hal Harlowe.
Ramsey is a longtime civil servant who currently serves as deputy chief legal counsel for the Wisconsin Department of Administration. His long experience with the state’s legal system will serve him well.
The experience held by both Harlow and Ramsey is important. This is a serious matter. What is being considered is whether King’s actions warrant the administrative removal of an elected officer. Such a step should never be taken lightly. We are glad to see King represented by a longtime attorney and for the commissioner appointed by Evers to have significant experience as well.
We don’t yet know when the formal hearing Ramsey will preside over will take place. But the clock is most definitely ticking. Wisconsin law lays out specific requirements for a proceeding like this, and it doesn’t allow for it to linger unresolved for long.
That is also a good thing. Regardless of whether King is culpable of acts warranting his removal, having a cloud hang over him indefinitely is neither in his interests nor those of the people of Eau Claire County. Swift resolution is ideal, and Wisconsin law seeks to balance that need with the equally essential protection against hasty action.
Ramsey’s conclusions will certainly have significant weight. But, provided King is determined to fight the accusations, it is Evers who will ultimately have to make the final decision. It will be up to him as governor to decide whether the actions, as outlined in Ramsey’s hearing, warrant removal.
As we said earlier this month, we take no position now on whether King should be removed. We don’t claim to have all of the information in this case. That is the purpose of Ramsey’s hearing which, we would note, is public under Wisconsin law.
That fundamental openness is more important than it may appear. It might be more comfortable for those involved, accusers and accused alike, to testify behind closed doors. But Wisconsin law correctly concludes that the hearing needs to be public. That is the only way to protect integrity of the proceeding. It must not only be fair; it must be seen to be fair.
In that respect the hearing reflects what we said about the courts themselves several weeks ago. The courts remain the most trusted branch in our government. They are the sole branch in which there is a presumption of fairness, and expectation that the playing field will be level for all involved.
That is why the United States has always put such an emphasis on public trials heard by a jury of one’s peers. The demands are so well known, so often recited, that they are sometimes used as a cliché. But the fundamental aim of offering basic fairness is no joke.
The coming proceeding is not a trial, though it has some of the trappings of one. Witnesses will testify under oath. There is a presiding officer with considerable authority. But while King stands accused, there have been no criminal or civil charges filed.
Friday’s word of who would oversee the next step was anxiously awaited by many. The official announcement was welcome. While the coming weeks are likely to be difficult for all involved, there can be no question that this appointment is the first step toward resolving the future of criminal case proceedings in Eau Claire County.