When Mandy Runge of the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire told our reporter parents have been telling her how much they miss the museum, it struck a chord. It’s not just the museum, either. Much of Eau Claire’s cultural foundation has been altered over the past couple years, and it has hit the area’s kids particularly hard.

While the Eau Claire public library has continued to function, it’s hard to say being displaced hasn’t had an effect on its operations. The library is getting close to a return to its home, though, and it’s fair to think things will pick back up once people settle in.