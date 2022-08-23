When Mandy Runge of the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire told our reporter parents have been telling her how much they miss the museum, it struck a chord. It’s not just the museum, either. Much of Eau Claire’s cultural foundation has been altered over the past couple years, and it has hit the area’s kids particularly hard.
While the Eau Claire public library has continued to function, it’s hard to say being displaced hasn’t had an effect on its operations. The library is getting close to a return to its home, though, and it’s fair to think things will pick back up once people settle in.
The combination of the museum and the library meant area kids had fewer options for learning outside the classroom, but it’s very hard to argue the steps taken by those entities were a mistake. The museum was already planning a move, and the pandemic restrictions in 2020 meant keeping the doors open would take money away from that plan. Closing until the new location was ready was a financially responsible decision, even if it temporarily took an option away from parents and children.
The library’s position was remarkably similar. It needed more space and, as we’ve noted before, libraries have fundamentally changed since the downtown building was constructed.
What’s remarkable about both cases, though, is that Eau Claire managed to keep both the library and the museum downtown for the long run. That is a very different scenario than what has played out for so many communities over the past several decades.
Working in a downtown district comes with distinct challenges. Spreading out is much less of an option. You have to do the work, in many cases, surrounded by other businesses that aren’t closing for your convenience during construction. The lots tend to be smaller, the access tends to be a bit tougher.
It wouldn’t have been particularly surprising for either to find a new site outside of downtown. There’s something inherently attractive about being able to choose a place where you can determine exactly what you want and how things should be laid out. That has largely been the American ethos for building since the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956 inadvertently created suburbs.
That process has resulted in communities expanding, certainly, but that brings its own issues. A densely-built but sparsely-inhabited area is the hallmark for many cities’ downtown districts. That often sparks an identity crisis. Cities know the importance of downtown and can have a hard time figuring out who they are when the area declines.
It is very easy to see how, with just a couple changes here and there, that such a scenario could be precisely what Eau Claire faced. Vision, investment and, let’s face it, a little luck, put Eau Claire in a much better position than many similarly-sized communities.
Instead of packing up, both the library and the museum doubled down on their commitment to Eau Claire’s downtown district. That, combined with prior initiatives and investment in the district, means Eau Claire can enjoy a thriving downtown.
So, as excited as we genuinely are to see the two projects coming to completion, we are grateful that both the library and the museum made the decision to commit to their future and that of Eau Claire’s downtown.
Just how close are we to seeing all this come together? The library is scheduled to have a grand reopening in about a month. A soft reopening will help iron out the inevitable glitches that accompany such a move ahead of the celebrations that begin Sept. 26.
The museum is scheduled to open in January. That can be a dicey proposition in Wisconsin. We hope Mother Nature cooperates. While a subzero high or 10 inches of snow would indeed make for a memorable opening day, we’d rather avoid those complications.
Neither the museum’s move nor the library’s renovations were directly tied to COVID, but it’s hard to miss the fact that both are returning to operations at a permanent location as the pandemic ebbs. Both are changed, as we all are, but are ready for the next steps.
All things considered, that’s not the worst representation of the past few years.