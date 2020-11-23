Last week the Eau Claire school board voted on a significant change in how they previously assigned students to classes. The balance of how to ensure students have a range of experiences with peers while also taking into account the students’ abilities and achievements is not an easy one.
The decision aims, as a rule, at classrooms with a blend of abilities. It drew some criticism from people in the community, which apparently took board members by surprise. It shouldn’t have. The reaction was predictable. When you announce a major change like that there’s going to be discussion and, fairly or not, there will be criticism.
Why were some board members taken aback? It may come down to the fact they were looking at the change and the vote as members. They did not take into account that they had information the public didn’t.
This isn’t a criticism. Just a recognition of how people interact with information. It’s something anyone who follows government is familiar with, and should serve as a reminder for local governmental bodies.
It’s easy to forget sometimes that school boards are government. They are rarely partisan in the way many elected offices are. But those boards are filled by people elected to the seats, have the power to tax, and oversee publicly-owned properties. That’s a government body.
Like the vast majority of governmental bodies, the school board is merely the most visible part of the structure. Advisory boards and committees, panels of staff and myriad other pieces all play a part in the process. By the time the school board votes on an issue, it has usually been through multiple layers of vetting. In this specific case, the change emerged from the policy and governance committee.
In many cases, elected officials are aware of discussions for some time before they reach the meeting agenda for the main body. We’ll bet there are occasions when they’re heartily sick of hearing about an issue by the time they vote. That’s the way things work.
The public, however, does not generally have that long background on the discussion of an issue. More often than not the first time people in the community become aware that something is under discussion is when it makes the agenda for the school board, city council, or county supervisors.
None of that is usually indicative of efforts to hide information or to sneak something through. But it does explain why members of the public can be surprised by something elected officials saw coming. While we and other media outlets strive to keep people informed, there’s no way we can identify every single issue under discussion at any one time.
What’s the solution? There isn’t one that is guaranteed to resolve every possible situation. The best chance of avoiding such situations in the future lies in elected officials making the effort to see things from the outside.
Understanding what information a person has access to takes a real effort, especially when your access differs so significantly from theirs. It’s something we believe elected officials generally try to do. They’re human, though, like everyone else. That means oversights come with the territory. That’s especially true when, as seems to be the case here, there were efforts to seek responses from students and staff. It’s easy to conflate such efforts with notification of the community as a whole.
Still, taking time to explain plans, ideally ahead of the meeting at which they will be voted on, isn’t a bad investment. There are innumerable cases in which a few words can save misunderstanding and headaches. We’ve all seen that in our own lives. Government communications aren’t really all that different.
We’re not inclined to read a great deal into this incident. The only reason it really stood out, frankly, was the reaction from members who were surprised at the public’s response. To us, that seems symptomatic of a missed opportunity for communication more than some grand conspiracy or anything along those lines.
Human communication is difficult. It depends on a person or group effectively saying what it means, and language is often imprecise. It then depends on the other side hearing and correctly interpreting what is being said. There are scores of opportunities for miscommunication in even the briefest of conversations.
Communication is also critical. And the more our governmental bodies can remember that, the better off we’re all likely to be.