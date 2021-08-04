We’re starting to hear from some concerned parents about the upcoming school year. The worries this time aren’t about COVID, at least not directly. They’re about communication.
From what parents told us last year, the Eau Claire school district was transparent as the academic year approached almost to the point of oversharing. They knew what the district was planning, regardless of whether they agreed. There was a degree of planning they could do.
This year appears to be different. We’re hearing concerns about when orientations will be for students arriving in new schools. They want to know when they and their children will have the opportunity to do basic things like find classrooms and the all-important locker locations.
The desire for information isn’t unreasonable. The delay may not be, either.
We’ll grant that the district may have very good reasons for waiting until plans are 100% finalized. The situation with COVID is fluid, and some experts are predicting a sharp rise in Wisconsin in the coming weeks. That may well have an effect on what schools feel comfortable doing.
There’s little question school districts throughout the area are in a tough spot. Announce concrete plans now, and risk being savaged by angry students and parents if those plans change. Wait, and people get upset that they’re not hearing anything.
It may well be impossible to satisfy everyone. There are likely those who will erupt no matter what is decided or when it is announced. There are always those who are just waiting for their next trigger, their next opportunity to vent self-righteous wrath on a target.
With as noisy as those people are, it can be hard to remember they’re not usually a majority. Volume may make it seem otherwise, but there are plenty of examples of times when noise made up for numbers.
Instead, we hope school districts remember most people are more understanding — if they don’t feel mislead or blindsided. If there’s one thing everyone has had to adapt to over the past year, it’s how plans change. Giving students and parents the information districts have now, telling them what the plans are even if they are tentative, can provide a sense that they’re not facing the uncertainty alone. It’s an opportunity to build ties.
That’s something parents and students need to bear in mind as well. Right now there just aren’t all that many things we can say for certain about where things will stand when school begins. Districts should be providing you with the current plans. But you need to remember things can change.
The only certainty we see is that this year probably won’t look like last year. It won’t look like 2019, either. The 2020 school year took us through what we sincerely hope was the depths of the pandemic. Things are very different today, but it’s not over yet. We hope this year is a transitional year, a step back toward something that looks closer to pre-pandemic education. But there aren’t any guarantees of that, either.
What we said last fall remains true. There’s a lot of uncertainty, a lot of concern. Conditions are far different, that’s true. But the lagging vaccination rates in Wisconsin — 70% of U.S. adults have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine compared to only 63% of Wisconsin adults— means there’s still plenty of room for the virus to spread.
Better communication between districts, parents and students won’t erase the uncertainty. It won’t end the concerns that people have about the approaching school year. But it doesn’t do that in comparatively normal times, either. What it does do is ease minds and let people know what to expect for the moment. That’s not something to be casually overlooked.
There’s always room for improvement. We hope local school districts take the opportunity to ensure they’re communicating clearly with the families they serve, and that everyone has the chance to plan for a successful school year.