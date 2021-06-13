The story from our sister paper in Ashland about a wave of deaths centered on the Bad River Reservation and Odanah areas is terrifying. While drug and alcohol use have long been problems in the region, this sudden increase in overdose deaths is shocking.
The article, which is in today’s paper, quoted Bad River Fire Chief Jim Stone as saying his crews have been to more than 10 overdose calls in recent weeks. Several people have died. If it wasn’t for the fact first responders and some others in the community have Narcan, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses, the toll would be worse than it already is.
But, as powerful as Narcan is in helping save lives, it’s not a solution. It’s a safety net of sorts, but one with lots of holes in it. One young woman who died of an overdose had actually used Narcan to save a friend just two weeks earlier. Whether an overdose victim is found in time to be rescued depends too heavily on luck, on someone else being in the right place at the right time. Luck cannot be the strategy.
The health focus for the past year has largely been on COVID and the toll it took. That’s appropriate. COVID struck every part of Wisconsin, every corner of the nation, and it remains a worldwide concern even as the pandemic ebbs here.
But COVID did not erase other underlying issues from our communities. It did not end opioid addictions. It did not remove meth. It did not solve alcohol abuse.
One of the fundamental problems with addiction is that it is essentially a hidden crisis. People can and do go to great lengths to hide their addiction from those who most want to help. Unfortunately, expressions of concern are also often hidden. There’s comfort in keeping things behind closed doors, in pretending addiction is something that happens only to others. But it’s not, and we can’t continue to think that way.
Chris Hicks, one of the men who spoke to Ashland reporters for the story, hit on the idea of using yard signs to create a message from the community. The messages are blunt. “Stop selling heroin. Justice for Kelly Livingston,” reads one. It was created in memory of Livingston, Hicks’ ex-girlfriend.
Another is a message to addicts: “Stop doing drugs! We all love you! Your family loves you! Your kids love you!”
The signs serve to accomplish several important things. One is to put a name with the victims of overdose deaths. It’s one thing to have facts and figures. It’s quite another to be confronted with the name, the identity, of someone killed by drugs. It’s important that we remember every one of the numbers is a person — someone who had hopes, dreams, and left behind loved ones.
The message to addicts is equally important. It sometimes gets lost in the frustration and anger that can develop over an addict’s behavior. No one wants to see someone they care about spiral down into addiction. But the frustration and anger are born out of love. It’s important that we not let those reactions grow into something that isolates those we care about. People with an addiction generally know they have an addiction. There’s already a layer of personal shame. It’s important that they are reminded that they are still loved.
Addiction doesn’t care who you are. It doesn’t care if you’re successful, if you have a bright future, a family, or standing in the community. All it wants is an opportunity. And recovery isn’t a single event. It’s a lifelong series of choices and decisions that you make every day.
It is, we think, entirely appropriate that the signs Hicks made are based on the familiar campaign signs that sprout around Wisconsin every time an election draws near. What we need is a genuine campaign against the drugs that infest our communities. We need a campaign to remind those who sell them they aren’t welcome to do business. We need a campaign to remind addicts that there is help and support available.
No one person can change the presence of drugs in northwestern Wisconsin. But together, we have a chance.