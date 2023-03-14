The recent collapse of two American banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, has a lot of people worried. That’s understandable. There are echoes of 2008, though the causes this time are quite different and the threat of a broader collapse to the industry appears much lower.

Let’s take a quick look at what happened. Silicon Valley Bank was hit with what the Associated Press called “a traditional bank run.” It’s familiar to anyone who has seen “It’s a Wonderful Life.” People become concerned about their money, rush to withdraw it, and the bank essentially runs out of funds.