President Joe Biden said last week the United States will meet China with “extreme competition.” We hope that’s just cautious phrasing, because China is much more than a competitor.
Recent years have made it clear China’s goal is not competition. It does not seek to outperform rival nations or exceed them in peaceful measurements. It seeks domination.
How far that goal extends can and should be debated. We doubt China’s government seeks control over the entire world. We’re talking about an aggressive government, not James Bond villains. But it’s clear that much of East Asia and the Pacific are within its ambitious scope.
Take a look at the South China Sea. China has built what were, at best, small reefs into manmade islands. There are two effects with those efforts. One, China seeks to extend its claims to international waters. Secondly, some of these locations have become large enough to have potential military significance in terms of staging grounds or airfields.
China’s saber rattling on Taiwan has ratcheted up, which is a particular concern given U.S. treaty obligations for the defense of Taiwan. Actions in cracking down on Hong Kong, which contravene the agreements China signed prior to the city’s handover by the British, also suggest an increasingly authoritarian approach to domestic policy.
Some of the results from these actions have been somewhat surprising. It has pushed Vietnam closer to the United States, approaching what could emerge as a new strategic partnership. It’s a considerable shift from the historically fraught relations between the U.S. and Vietnam, though it becomes less surprising when you consider there was a major incursion into Vietnam by Chinese forces in 1979 and sporadic fighting along the nations’ border even into the 1980s. Continuing tensions over rival claims to islands and resources have done little to ease the distrust.
Other nations in the western Pacific have also grown uneasy with the scale of the Chinese government’s ambitions. The line China walks, and occasionally crosses, is the one that separates competition from expansionism. There is real reason for concern.
If the question was only about economic competition or competing for international influence, the United States would be wise to welcome it. The track record of America’s economy as an energetic one capable of propelling the world economy is unmatched in modern history. The United State also has shown it is willing to extend aid far beyond what other nations will generally consider.
But that’s not the full playing field. China’s ambitions go well beyond goodwill and economic growth. The corollary is not the economic rivalry with Japan in the 1980s or the use of soft power to spread ideals. The proper comparison is the confrontation of fundamentally incompatible ideologies that defined the Cold War.
This does not mean the growing tensions need to result in the kind of hostilities that defined the latter half of the 20th century. In fact, both the United States and China need to avoid such an outcome. Their economies are too deeply enmeshed for either to emerge unscathed. The weapons and technologies make the results of a miscalculation as dangerous as nuclear weapons did and, since hacking and disruption are harder to prove, more tempting.
What, then, is the solution the United States should seek? That depends in large part on China. If the Chinese government continues to seek dominance, the goal should be containment and establishment of new multinational responses. Aggression must be confronted.
If, on the other hand, China shifts to a less domineering approach, it would be reasonable for the U.S. to shift as well. The goal in that case should be encouragement of a less confrontational atmosphere and the emergence of a more traditional diplomatic situation.
Biden’s first call with Xi restated longstanding concerns about China’s record on trade and human rights. The fact Xi pushed back on Taiwan and Hong Kong shows he has no plans to reverse course, setting up a continuation of those conflicts.
There was a hint in Biden’s earlier comments that he understands the stakes. He called Chinese President Xi Jinping “bright” and “tough,” while acknowledging he has zero inclination toward what the world understands as democratic norms. There’s ample evidence to back up that assessment.
Words matter, though. And mere competition doesn’t describe what the U.S. needs to offer.