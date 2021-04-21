There were some clear reservations among members of the Eau Claire school board when voting to change the model under which the district operates. Even some of the members who sided with the majority in the 6-1 vote did so with some trepidation.
That’s not necessarily unexpected. Major changes always bring concerns. Honestly, we’re not sure whether this change will work. But, like the board’s majority, we hope it does. It is in no one’s interest to have any additional upheaval after this past year.
The approach the district adopted makes sense on paper. Releasing the board members from most day-to-day decisions should allow the administrators of the schools to be more nimble, to respond more flexibly to needs that arise and change on a daily basis.
Rather than set specific requirements and expectations, board members will provide overarching policies and direction. Board members will review the steps the superintendent and other administrators take to comply with the board’s goals. A set schedule of reviews provides a degree of predictability and allows people to plan for deep looks at policies.
We understand Marquell Johnson’s concerns about whether the board will be able to respond to issues quickly. Johnson voted against the change and his is a valid concern.
Other board members felt the same, but in their cases decided the uncertainty wasn’t enough to override what they see as a potential gain for the district. Treasurer Aaron Harder called the change “a work in progress,” and that feels like a fair assessment to us. Tweaks will likely be needed as administrators and board members alike discover what works and what doesn’t.
At its best, the new model offers the chance board members can better understand and execute their goals. There could be additional time to prepare for detailed looks at policies on a more predictable basis. That seems to be what swayed Tim Nordin, the board’s president. He said at last week’s meeting the board would be able to seek additional data explaining the outcomes of policies.
It’s worth noting that this isn’t a step being taken in haste. The board has spent considerable time this academic year working toward creation of the policies needed to allow this system to work smoothly. While the resulting documents certainly have their share of buzzwords and management-speak, the basic goal can’t really be argued with. Everyone wants students to succeed.
As things appear now, one thing will be needed above all else in order for this new approach to succeed: good communication. If the board fails to communicate its goals and policies to the superintendent clearly, the superintendent cannot execute those directives. If the superintendent fails to communicate with subordinate administrators, things will break down.
That’s always true to some degree, of course. But this model relies very heavily on having the superintendent act effectively as the executor of the board’s directions. It binds the board to directing operations “only through the Superintendent,” a move that offers fewer options for a quick recovery if there is a breakdown in communication.
Therein lies the concern. If the board is at loggerheads with itself in the future, it may find it difficult to communicate clearly. If there is a conflict between a future superintendent and the board, there are relatively few ways to prevent implementation of steps contrary to the board’s wishes. While the board members clearly felt this approach was worth pursuing, it is not without its own inherent risks.
Eau Claire is not the first district in Wisconsin to shift to this model. Several other districts have made the same choice, and that may offer another opportunity. If the districts can share experiences and ideas, helping each other understand what works and what might need adjustment, it can only help. Again, communication is key.
We’ll be watching the outcome with interest. We don’t expect perfectly smooth sailing. Changes like this always have unforeseen snags. That’s to be expected here, too.
Those situations will be the test of this plan. Like most tests in schools they won’t be a one-shot, pass-fail, situation. But each one will contribute to the final grade, telling us how well this initiative worked.