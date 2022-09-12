Wisconsin’s Hmong population has had a clear effect on the region over the past several decades. Look just a little past the brats, cheese and Packers jerseys, and you’ll spot dozens of ways the Hmong residents have brought depth to the communities in our area. That makes this week’s HERE Conference a welcome landmark.
Billed as the first Hmong Economic Advancement Research and Equality (HERE) conference, the event was organized by Hmong American Leadership & Economic Development (HALED), an Eau Claire-based group whose goals include collective advocacy, resource access and developing leaders from the Hmong and Asian American communities.
The event kicks off tomorrow. The most visible part will probably be the Little Mekong Night Market. It’s planned for 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Haymarket Plaza. The conference website describes it as “an outdoor market in the style of the Little Mekong Night Markets held in St. Paul,” featuring food and other vendors. It’s part of the conference, but open to anyone.
This is intended to be a national conference. Wisconsin and Minnesota have the highest concentrations of people with Hmong ancestry compared to their overall populations.
The Hmong population in the United States dates, in large part, to the fallout from the Vietnam War. Hmongs were notable allies to American troops during the war, and many fled their homelands after the war’s end. Today, there are an estimated 323,156 Americans with Hmong ancestry. While the raw numbers may not be on the scale of other groups, the clarity of the contribution that led to many Hmong citizens arriving in this country is striking.
There’s also a need to be cautious about suggesting the nation’s Hmong population is monolithic. That’s easy to do, but the conference literature has an important indicator that such an approach is flawed.
A glance at the conference website shows the word is often styled as HMong. The main logo, information about the conference and other details all use that spelling. We noticed that back in May, when the event was announced.
Mai Xiong explained the difference to us: “The spelling ‘HMong’ is used rather than ‘Hmong’ throughout conference literature as an inclusive acknowledgement of the two main dialects — Green, or Moob Leeg, and White, or Hmoob Dawb — spoken by HMong communities.”
In short, words matter and the exact words used vary, even within the broader Hmong population. It’s well worth noting that Xiong noted these are the “main dialects.” There are others, though we’re certainly not well versed enough in the differences to be able to explain them here.
While these details may explain a bit about the conference and its importance in the next couple days, they stop short of explaining why we think all this is worth bringing up in an editorial. After all, most people in the area won’t be at the conference, or even at the events surrounding it that are open to the general public.
We see two notable aspects here. The first is local. This week, particularly the night market, is an opportunity for people who may not know much about the local Hmong population to engage with it. Not knowing one’s neighbors doesn’t mean they aren’t neighbors. This is a chance for people to break out of their familiar circles for a few hours and meet people who are every bit as much a part of the Chippewa Valley as anyone else.
The other is that this isn’t the kind of event most people immediately think of when considering the region. National conferences take place somewhere else. They’re in California or New York. Even if they notice this part of the country, they’re in the Twin Cities or Milwaukee.
Well, not this time. This time the conference is here. It’s a chance for the region to make a good impression and, perhaps, create an opportunity to build on. No, Eau Claire isn’t going to land a major party’s convention. But being on the map for mid-sized events seems possible.
We wish organizers luck. We hope they have a good conference. And we hope to see people out at the night market on Thursday. This is an opportunity not to be missed.