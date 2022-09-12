Wisconsin’s Hmong population has had a clear effect on the region over the past several decades. Look just a little past the brats, cheese and Packers jerseys, and you’ll spot dozens of ways the Hmong residents have brought depth to the communities in our area. That makes this week’s HERE Conference a welcome landmark.

Billed as the first Hmong Economic Advancement Research and Equality (HERE) conference, the event was organized by Hmong American Leadership & Economic Development (HALED), an Eau Claire-based group whose goals include collective advocacy, resource access and developing leaders from the Hmong and Asian American communities.