We’re well into the graduation season for the region and we’d be remiss if we didn’t take some time to congratulate the Class of 2021.
To state the painfully obvious, this wasn’t the senior year you expected. This wasn’t the one you deserved. That’s true for both your class and your predecessor. You adapted and accepted circumstances far beyond your control with remarkable grace. You have stood tall, doing what you could, as you could, and largely without complaint.
Graduating from high school or college is always a landmark. Doing so in the midst of the worst pandemic in a century is nothing short of remarkable. The stress and anxiety that always accompanies such a significant change in life was magnified this year, and you rose to the occasion magnificently.
There’s a lesson here, one that might not be obvious at first. But it’s one worth learning. School is most often a well-worn path, one trodden by successive generations who learned in much the same way. The precise technology is different, but the fundamental approaches to education are recognizable. A classroom, to a certain degree, is always a classroom.
This year was different. The classroom wasn’t usually a classroom. It was a bedroom, a dining room, a spot on the sofa. The blackboard was a screen, an app called up for the lesson. Remote didn’t just describe how classes were conducted; it often reflected how they felt.
And not everything worked. Not every attempt to convey the lesson was successful. Students and teachers all had to make adjustments, to be willing to revise their approaches when something failed to work as expected. That is the lesson. Failure is only permanent if you let it be.
When you think about it, the concept that failure is a path to success is fairly unusual. Failure in business in many countries is a bar to future endeavors. In the U.S. it’s often seen as a necessary step toward eventual success. Americans traditionally embrace the improvisation that follows failure as a way to learn lessons that wouldn’t otherwise be taught.
There are few in life who haven’t faced such a moment. The vast majority of people have had that conversation with themselves, staring into the mirror and wondering “What now?” It’s an uncomfortable, painful experience. It is also an opportunity to grow.
The Class of 2021 has shown its resilience. But this won’t be the only time you will be called upon to draw from those resources. As you’ve no doubt learned, life isn’t always fair or fun. The ability to emerge from difficult situations with your self-confidence intact, ready for the next round is invaluable.
As graduates you also undoubtedly know your parents, teachers and others who have helped you reach this point are proud of you. So, too, is the rest of the community. You’ve taken a major step toward becoming an adult who can contribute to the community, who can help improve its future. Graduation is at least partially about the fundamental ability to finish what you start, and you’ve clearly passed that test.
All this can be summed up in one word: Congratulations.
Enjoy your moment in the spotlight. Enjoy the well-earned feeling of accomplishment that this time provides. The next steps are exciting. They’re the opening of new worlds. And, yes, they’re a little scary, too.
Most people, decades after their own graduations, look back at them with a sense of satisfaction and a belief that they were pivotal moments in their lives. You’ll have wonderful moments ahead of you. But nothing will ever be quite like this again. It’s unique.
So take the time to enjoy it. Drink in these days and create memories. You’ve earned it.
You’ve made people proud, including, we hope, yourselves. You have overcome challenges beyond what anyone thought you would face so soon. You have shown the ability to achieve in adverse circumstances.
And we can’t wait to see what you do next.