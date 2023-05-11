Graduation season has arrived. Students, parents, family and friends have good reason to celebrate. Getting a degree is a major milestone, and it is always the result of a lot of hard work.
That’s true of any level.
We shouldn’t let the fact high school graduation has become overwhelmingly common in our country cloud the fact that it is a significant accomplishment. The changes in diploma rates over the past century or so are stunning.
Only two states, Arizona and New Mexico, see fewer than 80 percent of students graduate from high school. The lowest rate is 75%. The idea that three-quarters of students getting a diploma would ever be considered low enough to be a concern would have been laughable for most of American history.
Eight states, including Wisconsin, have graduation rates of 91% or higher. The overwhelming majority of states have graduation rates of at least 80%. Nationally, 86% of high schoolers come out of their years in class with a diploma. That’s staggering improvement, but also shows room for continuing gains.
Collegiate graduation rates are a little fuzzier. It’s harder to measure when some students take time out before returning to finish their degrees. But it’s clear that a bachelor’s degree or higher is the exception nationally. No state has even half of its residents holding a college degree, according to the St. Louis Fed. In Wisconsin, it’s about one in three people.
Even there, though, the trend is for more people to pursue education beyond high school. A century ago the rate of college attendance — regardless of whether a degree was awarded — was barely into double digits.
And, while the above figures don’t include them, it would be a significant mistake to gloss over those who go to community colleges and tech schools to do that. Not every career requires a four-year degree, after all.
Celebration is the order of the day once the ceremonies end. For many Americans, and certainly many Wisconsinites, celebration and alcohol go together. That’s not an inherent problem. But we do hope people indulge safely. There’s no good reason to turn what should be a happy day for all involved into a tragedy.
The message on avoiding drunken driving has made progress in recent decades. Federal statistics show in 1990 fully 40% of roadway fatalities involved at least one driver who was legally drunk. The figure fell before stalling between 30-32% from 1995-2014 before resuming a downward trend. That’s real progress.
But the past couple years suggest that trend may have been significantly disrupted by the pandemic, possibly even going into reverse. It’s unacceptable that anyone is dying from such an easily preventable cause.
For those who are of age, celebrate safely. For those who aren’t yet 21, think twice. We’re not naïve enough to think underage people won’t drink. But the consequences can be severe.
For anyone who indulges in alcohol as part of celebrations, be it graduation, Mother’s Day, or Labor Day, do so safely. Know your limits, and give yourself time between the last drink and picking up the car keys. If there is any doubt whatsoever, play it safe. Call a friend. Call a cab or a ride share. But don’t get behind the wheel.
Graduation should be a time to celebrate, to reflect on what the graduates achieved and dream about what they’ll do next. You’ve all earned that. We can’t wait to see what you’ll do in the years to come.