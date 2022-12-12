This isn’t what most people think of as graduation season, but that shouldn’t overshadow the accomplishments of those who are receiving their diplomas in the coming weeks.
At UW-Eau Claire more than 600 graduates will celebrate commencement on December 17. The same day will see ceremonies at UW-Stout and UW-River Falls. Chippewa Valley Technical College will have its commencement a few days later, on Dec. 20.
Education that continues past high school has long been the standard for economic gains in the United States. While the cost of higher education is prompting a well-warranted re-evaluation, the fact is that a degree does open doors in ways that aren’t usually possible any other way. And it does so in large part because of what it says about graduates.
Mandatory education for minors makes sense. The transformation wrought in the United States by near-universal basic education is stunning, and figures from the Digest of Educational Statistics tell the story. In 1900 fewer than 10 percent of students graduated high school. By 1920 that figure was up, but only to 16.8 percent.
It wasn’t until around 1940 that half of Americans received high school diplomas. World War II saw that figure dip again, but the postwar years finally saw the country stay above 50 percent permanently. The result might be most apparent in the fact illiteracy plunged, falling to considerably less than 3 percent by the end of the century.
It’s not an accident that the United States experienced its strongest economic growth in those same postwar decades. Better educational foundations laid the groundwork for the technological transformation of the latter 20th century.
That progress also moved the goalposts for educational achievement. Where a high school degree was uncommon enough to be remarkable a century ago, by the turn of the 21st century it was no longer enough to guarantee access to the middle class or to strong job prospects. Some form of continuing education was needed. And there are those who argue today that a basic bachelor’s degree is no longer enough.
We’re not prepared to go that far, but it is clear that American education has been transformed in the past 100 years. Pursuing an education beyond the base requirements is an investment, but we think it says something else about the students.
When you decide to pursue a college education, you know you’re potentially taking on debt. You know there aren’t any guarantees and that the challenge you face is real. But you’re still prepared to place a rather substantial bet on yourself. It’s a combination of earned confidence and the hubris of inexperience.
For those who complete their degrees, who have seen it through, getting the diploma is a major achievement. It’s the culmination of countless hours of work, fulfillment of a bet these students placed on themselves years before.
That’s worth celebrating.
The road after graduation isn’t always smooth. There’s still more work to do. Establishing a career is a daunting prospect on its own. But the confidence born of the successful completion of a degree acts as a springboard, and most graduates do indeed find their way forward.
To those who are graduating in the coming days, congratulations. We hope you recognize how special this achievement is. Few things in life require anywhere near the same commitment and sustained effort. Most of you spent a dozen years in classrooms preparing to get out of high school and another four working toward the degrees you’ll receive. You have every reason to be proud of that accomplishment.
As we noted previously, there aren’t any guarantees of what the next steps will hold. There’s reason for optimism, though. You’ve already done the hardest part. You’ve already set yourselves apart.
Welcome to the post-graduate world. You’ll find new challenges here, and over time the world will begin to look quite a bit different. It will get harder to recall exactly how it felt to be in the classroom, what it was like to pull an all-nighter to have a crucial paper ready in time.
But we hope you’ll always remember how it feels to have accomplished the task.