This isn’t what most people think of as graduation season, but that shouldn’t overshadow the accomplishments of those who are receiving their diplomas in the coming weeks.

At UW-Eau Claire more than 600 graduates will celebrate commencement on December 17. The same day will see ceremonies at UW-Stout and UW-River Falls. Chippewa Valley Technical College will have its commencement a few days later, on Dec. 20.