Football gets a lot of attention in the world of high school sports. There’s a reason for that. We can see what articles people respond to online and, the vast majority of the time, stories about the football game top the week’s listing.
That said, we would be absolutely remiss if we didn’t take the time to congratulate McDonell’s girls volleyball team. Any time an area team wins a state title, it’s worth celebrating.
McDonell has been here before, but it has been a while. The last state title came in 2009. That’s long enough that a senior on this team was most likely in kindergarten when the team brought home the last one.
Winning a championship is always hard. It takes a combination of dedication, skill and luck. If a key player literally puts a foot wrong in volleyball, she can be out for the playoffs and put a big dent in the team’s chances. If teams slack off during practices early, they may never have the chance to win late. And, despite the feel-good sayings, it’s pretty rare that passion alone can make up for a lack of skill.
The Macks had all of those elements going for them this year, and they left absolutely no doubt who the better team was this past weekend. They swept Wabeno/Laona, and the margins were never close.
The postgame comment from Sydney Flanagan tells you a lot about this team:
““I grew up watching the big kids do it and never thought I would be able to do it. Today is a dream — a goal that not everybody gets to achieve. I’m so happy that me and my four fellow seniors got to do what we did today. We’re achieving a goal that not everybody gets to have. It’s a dream come true. Last year we wanted it bad, and we came back and we got it.”
That last bit is the side no one seems to remember. McDonell was so, so close last year. They made it to the championship, but lost to Catholic Central. Their final record was 21-2, and they had plenty of chances to put away the title. They just came up short.
Champions are often built from heartbreak. Players who aren’t resilient probably never take those final steps. While McDonell was a juggernaut at state, they didn’t always play that way through the season. Their final record came in at 36-14, with five more losses than the team they thrashed in the final. That speaks to an ability to let losses go and focus on the next matchup.
Coach Kat Hanson made that point after watching her team win. “We had a lot of adversity in our season. There were a lot of low points in our season. They flipped a switch and they made conscious efforts to change things around.”
This was a moment none of the players on this year’s team will forget. The feeling they had this weekend is why they put in the hours of practice, why they pushed through fatigue when they didn’t really want to at the moment. It’s why, as a team, they let go of the losses and went looking for the next win.
We’d like to be writing another editorial like this in a couple weeks, of course. There are still teams alive in the playoffs in other sports. Championships are always special.
But we’ll also refer back to what we said when the fall sports season was just getting started. We don’t root for teams because they win. We root for them because they’re our local teams, because the athletes, their coaches and fans are part of our community. We’ll support them, win or lose.
It is, of course, a lot more fun to win. And it’s definitely more fun to write about it after the championship is clinched.
Congratulations to the McDonell girls volleyball team. You’ve made a lot of people proud including, we hope, yourselves. It’s a special moment, one you earned and deserve to celebrate.