There are a lot of ways to say this, but we’ll keep it simple. We wish Fire Chief Chris Bell the best as he approaches his retirement.
The city announced Bell’s retirement on Friday. He’s not out the door quite yet; the announcement said his retirement will become effective April 30.
This isn’t a case where the department is losing someone who has been at the helm for decades, as it is in some communities. But that’s not the point. It’s important to remember just how hard that position is sometimes. As chief, you have to juggle the competing demands of budgeting and safety, sacrifice time you’d rather be with your family, and always worry about the crews who are out on calls.
While Bell’s time as the top official in the department spans just six years, it’s important to note that he has been with the department far longer. The city’s announcement said he began as a volunteer in 1995, some 28 years ago. Two years later he formally joined the department.
In the announcement, Bell was quoted saying it was “a great privilege and honor to serve the citizens of Eau Claire as a firefighter for the past 26 years and as the Fire Chief for the past 6 years. I have been blessed with the support from fellow coworkers throughout my journey and give special thanks to all of the men and women of the Eau Claire Fire Department, both past and present. I am especially grateful for the endless support from my wife Patti and my children who have been at my side for this incredible journey.”
Words like that are common enough when leaders move on. But they are undoubtedly true in Bell’s line of work. Few professions form bonds like those required of those who ensure public safety, and we’ve never heard of a good chief who tried to go it alone or ignore the fact that they served with others who were as committed as themselves.
What the city didn’t say in the announcement was a timeline for the department to have a new chief in place. That’s something people will certainly wonder, but it’s perfectly reasonable for that answer to be unknown at this point.
Eau Claire’s Police and Fire Commission will find the next fire chief. It is vital that the body seek the best possible person for the position, rather than be tied from the start to a deadline that might or might not be feasible. Remember, this is a position upon which rests the community’s safety. Finding a chief that can lead the department, gain and return the community’s respect and ensure that Eau Claire is protected to the greatest degree possible is the goal.
Besides, we have no reason to believe that Bell hasn’t lived up to another hallmark of good leaders: having subordinates capable of getting the job done without your direct involvement. Strong subordinates are often a sign of good leadership, and it’s essential in this kind of post. Even if you’re effectively on call at all times, there’s no way to actually work 24/7.
We wish the people on the commission luck in evaluating candidates, both internal and external, for the position. This is a big decision, one that will affect Eau Claire and the surrounding communities for years to come. It’s vital that it be done right.
And we wish Chief Bell well in his retirement. We hope he enjoys the time he’ll have with his family and the ability to pursue more leisurely practices than putting out a burning building.