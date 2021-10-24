The conduct that cost John Gruden his job as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders was ugly. There can be no valid excuse for using racially loaded terms when you’re also pursuing a career in one of the most racially diverse industries in the country. His other emails included equally unacceptable homophobic and misogynistic comments.
It’s not a good look for Gruden or the NFL. It raises numerous questions about the gap between the words of NFL insiders in public and their actions behind closed doors. It undermines the league’s claims that it wants to accept a wide spectrum of fans and engage with them.
But we don’t see how it warrants a literal Congressional investigation.
Here we are, though, with the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sending a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell seeking documents and communications from the probe into the Washington Football Team which led to the leak of Gruden’s emails.
The letter correctly notes that the NFL’s lack of transparency is a problem. This isn’t exactly news. The NFL’s approach to controversy or scandal has followed the same playbook for decades. Sweep it under the carpet if you can. Ignore it as long as you can. Stall if you can’t ignore it. And above all, don’t admit to a mistake unless you’re out of options.
Such an approach isn’t a good one. It wouldn’t work for most businesses, but most businesses aren’t multi-billion dollar entertainment empires. The NFL is, and it has rarely had a problem trying to whistle past whatever graveyard its most recent missteps created.
Congress has the ability to investigate, of course. But it also has a penchant for doing so only when the attention such an investigation draws helps members score political points.
The committee says it seeks to “fully understand this workplace conduct and the league’s response, which will help inform legislative efforts to address toxic work environments and workplace investigation processes.” It further lists protections for women in the workplace and use of nondisclosure agreements as areas of interest. Few indeed would argue with those basic goals. But it’s hard to ignore the reality that this investigation is more likely to put members of the committee in front of cameras than it is to generate any viable legislation.
And that gets to what really seems off about the current pontificating by Congress. It’s not as if the body has nothing else to do. It’s not as if the NFL’s culture is the most pressing issue in the nation. The chances of Congress getting anything done on the issues the committee raises are vanishingly small and the members know it.
Look, if there was criminal conduct, that’s a matter for the FBI, state, or local law enforcement. If workplace regulations and requirements were violated, that may well be a state-level employment claim. If committee members are just now becoming aware of how non-disclosure agreements are used to silence people with valid claims of misconduct, they haven’t been paying attention for the past several years.
There may be other concerns here beyond violation of the law. The Raiders pretty clearly ignored the league’s own hiring requirements to pursue Gruden. Any number of internal NFL policies may have been violated by Daniel Snyder’s team as well. Being slimy or uncouth may well violate the league’s requirements and expectations without being a legal question.
Simply put, we’re finding it very hard to see a place for Congress in this whole morass. We’re not surprised they want in — it’s a rare politician indeed who doesn’t want to grab the spotlight — but that doesn’t mean they should be involved.
Gruden’s career is likely over. The careers of several others in this mess are likely in jeopardy. It’s a black eye for the league and calls into question whether the NFL’s statements on social issues are anything more than virtue signaling without anything to back them up. That’s not a congressional matter, though.
If Congress wants to legislate based on the committee’s concerns, it already has authority to do so. If Congress wants to penalize the NFL using its authority over the league’s antitrust exemption, it is positioned to do precisely that.
But inserting itself into a private business’ affairs in search of a spotlight, with no real hopes of a legislative change to follow? That’s where we have to throw a flag.