The closure of multiple wells in Eau Claire due to contamination with PFAS chemicals was unwelcome news this past summer. But it doesn’t look like the city and the suspected source have many good options.
Let’s make it clear that the source for the contamination is not confirmed. The strong suspicion is that the PFAS, often called forever chemicals due to their inability to break down in the environment, came from firefighting foam at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. But suspicion is not the same as confirmation.
For now, though, everyone appears to be operating on the assumption that the airport is indeed the source. Ideally, the chemicals could be eliminated from use entirely. It doesn’t sound like that’s an option, though.
Fires at airports can be substantially different from those at a residence. While there may well be oil or similar fuels in a home, they’re not present in anything like the proportions they are when a plane catches fire. The water that works so effectively on most structures can have dramatically different results when facing a blaze that isn’t fueled by framing lumber.
The simple comparison is the response for a grease fire versus a paper fire. It’s not perfect, but it gives you the basic idea. Dump a glass of water on the paper, and the fire is likely to be controlled. Do the same on a grease fire, and the explosion of steam will aerosolize grease droplets, causing a much bigger fire.
You have to smother a grease fire. In a kitchen, you put the lid on the pan. When you swap the grease for aviation fuel, you have to do the same thing. That’s what foam accomplishes.
Charity Zich, the airport manager, said the airport has already limited its use of the foam, cutting it from drills and practice runs. “The airport has already limited its use of firefighting foam to emergency use only,” Zich said.
There’s a catch, though. Only one type of firefighting foam has the Federal Aviation Administration’s approval, according to the airport. And that foam contains PFAS. So, for now, the airport can’t eliminate them entirely from its arsenal.
That’s a tough position to be in. We doubt the airport and its officials want to play a role in contaminating the groundwater Eau Claire depends on any more than residents want them to do so. But, when the FAA says you have to have specific safety items on hand, there’s not much wiggle room available.
The remarkable thing is that the airport shouldn’t be in this position. In 2018, Congress gave the FAA three years to change the rules. The goal was to allow airports to bring in firefighting foam that doesn’t contain the PFAS chemicals. That deadline arrived last month.
The FAA, for its part, has indeed announced that it no longer requires PFAS-containing foam. But it hasn’t yet approved any alternatives. And, despite saying airports can seek approval for alternative foams, the FAA hasn’t given clear instructions for how such approval should be sought.
In short, the FAA complied with the letter of the law rather than its intent. The FAA has had time to follow instructions, but has chosen a path which might at best be called malicious compliance.
In an emergency, the local airport will have no choice but to deploy a substance it knows will contaminate the area. That’s despite the fact similar components are available and in use at other major airports worldwide.
If this were a case in which the only option was a component that contained PFAS chemicals, the FAA might be justified in holding out for alternatives. But that’s not the case. Instead, the FAA’s calculated inaction directly endangers people and the environment.
This is, once again, an area in which a functioning legislature could step in. Congressional dysfunction makes it unlikely, but we must still call for Congress to act. It’s time for our representatives and senators to remove airports and local governments from a situation they did not create, and from which they cannot remove themselves.
It’s possible, though not guaranteed, that more wells may eventually need to be closed in Eau Claire. What’s done is, after all, done. But there’s no excuse for such a concern to still be hanging over everyone when there are other options available.