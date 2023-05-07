There was an interesting story from the Associated Press recently about the juxtaposition of the Westminster Kennel Club, the nation’s most prestigious organization for showcasing dog breed perfection, and a place across Manhattan that specializes in dogs that are much less fortunate.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals runs the facility, which helps tend to dogs that have injuries or lack caring owners. It isn’t more than a couple miles away from the dog show, but the worlds the animals inhabit couldn’t be much further apart.
What caught our attention is that the situation playing out at the ASPCA facility is repeated in communities across the nation. There’s no place in which animals are not occasionally abandoned or mistreated. And there are few places where people don’t place considerable value on dogs of certain breeds, with pedigrees to match.
Frankly, we doubt that’s going to ever change. Some people will inevitably be drawn to the temperament or aesthetics of a given breed. Truth be told, there’s nothing inherently wrong with that. But for the vast majority of people a pet is a pet, regardless of whether it has a shot at any canine beauty contest.
That’s why we support the work area animal shelters do, and we encourage people to look seriously at the shelters if they are in the market for a pet. There are a lot of animals out there that could use a loving home.
Right now, we’re seeing twin national trends that are pushing shelters in some areas to their limits. During the pandemic, people adopted animals because they wanted a companion during their lockdown. Most of those people did so with the full knowledge that they would eventually be going back to work and to socializing, and planned for how they would continue to care for their new pets when they did.
But more than a few people forgot to think about that. When they went back to work, the pets that had kept them comforted during the pandemic went back to shelters. Pet surrenders rose.
That’s not the only reason pets have been given up over the past year. In 2022, when inflation began to rise sharply, those who were possessed of limited means had to make some tough decisions. Some, inevitably, came to the heartbreaking conclusion that they couldn’t make ends meet for themselves and their pets. Giving the pet up wasn’t their preference, but they did so in hopes their pet could have a good life elsewhere.
Responsible pet ownership is a challenge. It means hard work and it will occasionally mean frustration. The dog will occasionally consider whether your shoe is a chew toy, or decide the squirrel on the other side of the window must be barked at for 15 minutes. The cat may decide the aquarium is a buffet. That’s part of what you sign up for pet ownership.
Pets wind up in shelters for a range of causes. Some people start with the best of intentions only to realize they’re not cut out for the job. That’s not the best outcome, but being responsible and reaching that conclusion can be best for everyone. Sometimes the owner has to move, and the pet can’t come along.
Whatever the reason, those pets are waiting for new families. If you’re considering getting a new pet this season, we strongly encourage you to visit area shelters. That gives you the opportunity to see what temperaments may be good fits, what kind of personality will mesh with your home.
At worst, you’re learning something that will make you a better owner. At best you’ll find a new family member.