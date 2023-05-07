There was an interesting story from the Associated Press recently about the juxtaposition of the Westminster Kennel Club, the nation’s most prestigious organization for showcasing dog breed perfection, and a place across Manhattan that specializes in dogs that are much less fortunate.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals runs the facility, which helps tend to dogs that have injuries or lack caring owners. It isn’t more than a couple miles away from the dog show, but the worlds the animals inhabit couldn’t be much further apart.

