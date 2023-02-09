Eau Claire’s new record for construction spending is indeed encouraging. It reflects not only the statistical reality of the community’s growth, but the construction industry’s recognition that Eau Claire is a good bet for their own endeavors.
The growth is indeed impressive. In 2019, the final pre-pandemic year, new construction stood at about $171.5 million. It dropped considerably in 2020, to $126.2 million. That fall should come as no surprise. Neither should the rebound in 2021, when it hit $276.9 million.
Part of that rebound was indisputably projects catching up from the pandemic-induced delays the prior year. Those ranged from people needing to take time off because of their own illness, delays as some projects likely shut down, and to the general supply chain chaos that followed.
Those factors did shift a bit during 2022. It would have been reasonable to expect a modest increase. But the jump of 63% is well above what might have been anticipated, even when you account for the inflationary pressure that hit the construction market at large.
Some of that is due, of course, to the major projects taking place around town. The work on the downtown transit center and the County Materials Complex come to mind. And there have been any number of smaller projects, mostly apartments and the like, that have helped as well.
The apartment construction accounted for permits covering 469 new units, down just a bit from the prior year but still well above the city’s longer-term average. Single-family units stayed right on the average, with 75 permits issued.
The striking thing is that other communities about the size of Eau Claire would likely have faced similar issues driving 2022 construction. Yet this is where the most impressive growth is taking place. Ryan Petrie, who compiled the report for the city, called the results “very impressive.”
“Not only are we building in all sectors, but also the Sonnentag project pushed us over the top,” he said.
There are some reasons for concern, as some have noted. The growth of apartments is clearly outpacing smaller housing options. That means there is considerable competition for new houses. And, in the long run, that could prove problematic for those wishing to move into the community and own their own homes. Such a situation could hamper business recruiting, though the relationship in the long run is harder to project.
Will this strength continue? Probably not at this pace. The simple reality is that growth is never absolutely consistent. There are peaks and slumps, and it would not be at all surprising to see a bit of pullback this year, even with projects like the Shopko Center’s redevelopment green lit for 2023.
What this does tell us, though, is that the Chippewa Valley has remained a thriving hub for Wisconsin economic development. Growth of the sort we’re seeing right now doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It needs the right combination of opportunity, enticement and need. When a community has all of those factors in place, the resulting growth boosts virtually everything.
What we’re seeing right now is not just a healthy community, but one that is able to take advantage of opportunities. This is much more important than it may seem to people. Momentum is a real thing in economic development. It matters in a way people unfamiliar with the work might not recognize.
And momentum works in both directions. A lack of growth sends a message, too. When contractors and construction companies aren’t working somewhere, others will naturally question whether their competitors are seeing something they are not.
It is far, far easier to maintain momentum than regain it. That’s part of why we’re so heartened to see what’s happening now. Growth spurs growth, just as decline can accelerate, and we’d much rather see Eau Claire on the right side of that equation.
The success of the past year is worth noting. It’s cause for celebration. But it is not cause for relaxation or to take our communal eye off the ball. Growth takes work, and that work is not done.
But, for now, it’s enough to note that this is a very, very good sign for the region’s continued economic health.