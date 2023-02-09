Eau Claire’s new record for construction spending is indeed encouraging. It reflects not only the statistical reality of the community’s growth, but the construction industry’s recognition that Eau Claire is a good bet for their own endeavors.

The growth is indeed impressive. In 2019, the final pre-pandemic year, new construction stood at about $171.5 million. It dropped considerably in 2020, to $126.2 million. That fall should come as no surprise. Neither should the rebound in 2021, when it hit $276.9 million.