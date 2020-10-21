Back in September we wrote an article based on conversations we had with parents who were frustrated with the online classes their children were taking. The frustrations were not surprising. There were bound to be glitches initially.
What concerns us is that we’re still hearing similar complaints in late October. Schools have had enough time to work out the startup issues. Things should be going much more smoothly. The fact they may not be is worrying.
We’ve also received complaints about some issues that simply shouldn’t be happening, stories of teachers and school officials routinely ignoring emails and failing to take parents’ concerns seriously. This isn’t a time to reduce communications with parents. If anything, more is needed.
For all the talk about how schools, teachers and parents are partners in children’s education, the actual communication needed for an effective partnership seems lacking. We’re sure there are similar complaints teachers could voice, but the parents are the ones we’re hearing from right now. And it’s not just one or two disgruntled people.
We’re not sure things will ever go as smoothly with online classes as they do when students are at school every day. There are a lot more things that have to go right for that to work, and it’s not always going to happen.
But schools need to put serious effort into ensuring parents remain part of the conversation, that they are kept up to date with what is happening and how they can help ensure things go well for their children. Ignoring questions or otherwise shutting out the parents is not a good move.
We would encourage schools to remember that the events of this year will reverberate for longer than the virus itself is a threat. Parents will remember how they were treated during this time. They will remember whether their children’s needs were addressed. They will remember if their efforts to communicate were ignored.
If the schools make a strong effort to communicate, if they show consistently and clearly that they are working toward making a bad situation better, parents will remember that, too.
It’s tempting to think the complaints are coming from people who won’t be satisfied with anything. We’re sure that’s the explanation some people will use. But what we’re seeing seems too widespread, with accounts that are too consistent, to be passed off so readily. We’re hearing from people who are to all appearances parents who want to work with the schools and don’t feel they are being heard.
Those are precisely the kind of people schools should want in their corner. They’re advocates. They are willing to push for better learning experiences for their children. If they believe the district is listening many will advocate for it, too.
That all depends on good communication, though. It depends on districts making a point of returning calls and emails. It depends on people making an extra effort, even when the last thing they want to do at the end of a long day is hit reply one more time.
It’s important to remember that the parents and the schools are on the same side in most respects. All want the best possible education for the students they love. While frustrations are inevitable, it’s important that we don’t let them overshadow the fundamental unity of purpose that we share.
The last thing anyone wants is for students to effectively have a lost year. That’s the risk, though, if some of the issues we’re hearing about assignments, class time and quality don’t get fixed soon.
School districts had the summer to plan and have had two months to make adjustments to those plans. We understand that the online classes will not be perfect, but it’s time to make sure needed improvements take place.