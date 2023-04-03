The most striking thing to come out of the end of the investigation into the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services wasn’t that there were no charges to be filed, but the clear concerns Tim Gruenke had about relationships within the county government.
Gruenke, to recap, is the La Cross County District Attorney. He was asked to review the results of the investigation by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. That made sense, given the potential for conflicts of interest.
Gruenke’s conclusions after his review didn’t exactly give the DHS a clean bill of fiscal health. He had clear concerns, and referred to unspecified “issues ... regarding some of the accounting records and the handling of finances.” That’s not a vote of confidence. But the difference between a lack of best practices and criminality is real, and Gruenke did not conclude that the problems rose to the level requiring criminal charges.
The county’s DHS has had a rough few years. In August 2020 an employee was charged with fraudulently using a county credit card and faking records to cover up those charges. That was a clear black eye for the department, and other questions about whether the DHS was exercising appropriate oversight led to calls for a forensic audit. That proposal was effectively quashed when the sheriff’s office announced it would conduct one as part of an investigation.
But there have been no such claims of wrongdoing for the past year or so, and county officials have pointed to changes in the approaches used that should make fraudulent activity in the department much harder. Such steps are a reasonable response to events.
What really stood out in Gruenke’s announcement was how clearly he pointed to fundamentally dysfunctional relationships within Eau Claire’s various departments.
“I hope that this decision ending the criminal investigation into individuals in Eau Claire County can begin to heal what seems to be an environment lacking cooperation and transparency both within the levels of government and amongst the departments,” Gruenke wrote.
Gruenke, to state the obvious, is an attorney. Attorneys speak carefully when addressing sensitive issues in public. They know the law, and they know how far they can go on any given issue without prompting a legal backlash.
When someone with that background refers to “an environment lacking cooperation and transparency both within the levels of government and amongst the departments,” it gets our attention. That’s as close as you’re likely to get to him laying blame.
Friction between different departments is, to some degree, inevitable. County government is not a monolith. Nor, for that matter, is any local government. What people think of as “the City,” or “the County,” is far more often a single element of it with its own mandate, goals and responsibilities.
Those various departments are also well aware that the money available to fund the government’s duties is not limitless. There’s competition for funding. It’s certainly not unheard of for an ill-considered comment during budget time to leave bruised feelings.
What concerns us is that Gruenke points to something deeper than run-of-the-mill bickering. He suggests the departments within Eau Claire County’s government were unable to cooperate at basic levels. That should worry everyone involved.
We don’t expect department heads or employees to be best friends with those from other departments. We do expect them to be able to function as servants of this county’s residents, pursuing common goals regardless of personal feelings toward one another. There seems to be work that needs to be done on that score.
It’s up to the county’s leadership to facilitate that and to ensure that improvements include more than just bookkeeping. Inter-departmental dysfunction won’t help anyone in the long run, and resolving such issues should be a clear priority.