This weekend marked a rather major shift for a certain bear and his friends. Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain after the character’s copyright expired.
It would be foolish to expect a rush of new Pooh stories or products, but those who think they have the next great story set around a bear of very little brain can now take their shots. With Pooh no longer the sole property of A.A. Milne’s estate, those stories are now fair game for publishers and would-be writers alike.
There are a couple other big names on this year’s list of new public domain works. “The Sun Also Rises” by Ernest Hemingway may be the best known aside from Pooh. But Felix Salten’s “Bambi” — which is entirely unlike the Disney film — is also on the list. So are some works by Langston Hughes.
The basic purpose of copyright laws makes sense. Those who create successful characters should be able to enjoy the fruits of their work without having to look over their shoulders at rip-offs looking to siphon away money. It’s hard to argue with the idea that those people and their immediate heirs should enjoy a degree of protection against intellectual theft.
That’s why copyright laws are fairly common across the international community. Most are based on the author’s lifespan and a certain length of time after that. Russia and the United Kingdom protect copyrights for the creator’s life plus 70 years. Canada and New Zealand opt for life plus 50 years.
Copyrights in the United States are a bit different. They’re not fixed. Holders can seek extensions, which can extend control for absurd lengths of time.
Our country’s first copyright law was laid down in 1790, and extended only 14 years. If the copyright holder was still alive at the end of that term, a 14-year renewal was allowed. That’s it. The first change extended the initial term to 28 years, with an option for a renewal for another 28 years.
It wasn’t until fairly late last century that things began to spin out of control. In 1976, Congress passed an act extending copyright protection to 50 years after the author’s death. That’s a major change for the U.S., but still more or less in keeping with international norms.
But a provision in that act set the stage for seemingly endless control. Works created by corporations had a 75-year copyright. That’s a fundamental shift from protecting individual creators to protecting corporate interests.
That pattern continued in 1998, when Congress again extended copyright protection. Now it’s 70 years after the death of a creator or a whopping 95 years for corporate creations. Crucially, that standard was applied retroactively, covering works that were approaching their former 75-year limit.
It wasn’t a coincidence that the clock for Mickey Mouse was ticking toward what would have been a 2003 copyright expiration. And it wouldn’t be surprising in the least to see the House of Mouse lobbying for a new extension in the next year or so, given the character will now exit copyright protections in 2024.
This was not the intent of copyright laws when they were created. It is impossible to plausibly argue that authors benefit from a 70-year copyright protection. It’s difficult to argue that their heirs do in most cases. The profitable life of most works is comparatively short.
Take a look at the New York Times best seller list from 70 years ago: Jan. 6, 1952. Some titles on it continue to be well-known. “The Caine Mutiny” was on top. “The Catcher in the Rye” was at No. 12. But most of the list is significantly more obscure. The same can be said six months later, when “The Caine Mutiny” was still at the top, but the lesser-known “The Gown of Glory” was at No. 4.
It’s far easier to argue that today’s copyright laws are largely beneficial to corporations who don’t want the money from the merchandising spigot turned off. Those companies are the true beneficiaries of 95-year coverage.
Protecting authors and creators is one thing. Ad infinitum extensions for wealthy corporate interests are quite another. It’s time to end this nonsense. We’re not advocating a rollback of the current terms, but we do oppose further extensions.
Absurd laws create contempt for all laws, and the absurdity of the current copyright approach is clear. It should not be compounded.