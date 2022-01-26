The Eau Claire City Council’s discussion earlier this week about a possible referendum on allowing it to exceed state limits on property tax increases was interesting, but there’s a lot of work to be done.
The split on the council, with seven out of 11 people favoring the initial steps, will quite likely reflect the initial reactions among Eau Claire voters. It’s phenomenally rare for there to be instantaneous support for initiatives like this, and those unusual cases generally involve dire situations that we’d much rather not have to deal with.
This, then, goes back to the point we made last August when talking about the Eau Claire school board’s plans for a referendum of its own. The board had not yet pinned down precisely what it wanted to seek in the referendum, but was already planning for community sessions and opportunities for people to ask questions and get information. It understood it had to make a sales pitch.
The city needs to understand exactly the same thing.
There are plenty of examples of cases when a governmental body sought voter approval for needed projects, only to see those efforts fail. In the vast majority of those cases, the initiative was perfectly reasonable. True overreach is rare because it almost guarantees failure. The more insidious cause of failed referenda is the inability or unwillingness to sell the case, even when it means going before skeptical crowds.
The basic argument put forth this week, that the city’s levy increases haven’t kept pace with inflation, is pretty hard to argue with. The problem facing the city is that many people’s paychecks haven’t, either. So the city has to put together a compelling case in order to convince residents they should part with more of their own money.
You could see some of the bare bones of the argument in Finance Director Jay Winzenz’s comments. He said the city had been unable to add first responders and firefighters, or cover wage increases. “We’re at that point where we’ve got a choice to make. We can keep limping along as we have or we can move our service levels forward. The only way we can do that is a referendum,” he said.
But one night’s discussion is unlikely to sway anyone. Even if it were, there isn’t enough information yet on what the referendum would actually cover and how it would do so for anyone to make a commitment of support just yet. More information and a coherent plan is still needed.
There’s also the question of timing. While the city could, in theory, get the referendum on the Aug. 9 ballot, that would require everything to be finalized by late May. Getting the pieces in place may well be possible. Persuading the public in such a compressed time frame is a lot less certain.
A fall vote seems more likely, but that’s also the same time as the school district has a referendum planned. It takes little imagination to see how the two would probably prefer not to both go to voters hat in hand at the same time.
Regardless of the timing, city officials must carefully consider how to make their pitch. They need to ensure that they present accurate information. They need to go beyond talking to friendly groups who might be expected to support the referendum in any case and reach out to those who are genuinely on the fence. They need, in short, to approach this whole issue as a sales job and be able to make a compelling case.
And it needs to start internally. That public sales pitch will be a lot easier if the council can present something resembling a united front. There’s clearly some hesitancy. Studying the likely outcomes with and without passage of the referendum would ensure all council members understand what’s at stake, and might even bring council skeptics on board.
We’re nowhere near being able to give a nod one way or the other. There’s not even a proposal to review yet, just a proposal to create a proposal. But if, as seems likely, the council decides to move ahead with creation of a referendum, it needs to understand the task ahead and be prepared to sway voters.