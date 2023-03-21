Eau Claire officials have answered some key questions about the proposed wheel tax but, to us, the answers don’t add up to good policy. We can’t support this proposal.
We had two fundamental questions coming into the week. First, if a $25 wheel tax is a tough sell for residents, how is $30 an easier one? Second, the city said the wheel tax would allow it to reduce borrowing, but what guarantees existed that it would actually do so?
From the start, this proposal struck us as being aimed at reducing the amount of general fund money used for street repairs and construction. The wheel tax would replace general fund money the city has generally devoted to roadwork. That’s an understandable goal, but a simple replacement of the money still meant taxpayers would be charged more without additional work being done.
Raising the fee by from $25 to $30 doesn’t change that in any meaningful way. Marginally more work might be done, but there are no assurances. In fact, when asked directly what the higher figure might allow, city officials said it would allow them to move projects, specifically Birch Street, up on the schedule. The city’s rather expansive definition of roadwork with this windfall includes crosswalks and more lights, but not basic maintenance like filling potholes.
Our second question is particularly thorny for the city. Controlling a city’s outstanding debt is indeed important. The claim that the tax would ensure that, though, strikes us as disingenuous. The city’s own oft-repeated words show why.
Yes, the wheel tax might allow the city to borrow less for future road work. But there is absolutely zero way to guarantee equivalent borrowing won’t show up in other areas. There’s nothing to stop the next council from telling voters, “That was their promise, not ours,” aside from a self-imposed debt limit that can be changed by future councils.
That’s a reality council members should be well aware of given how often they and other city officials remind the public that they can’t act to bind future councils. A promise of reduced borrowing is good for precisely the length of the current council’s duration, if that. It goes no further.
Council members have correctly concluded this is a hard sell for the public. A significant part of the difficulty lies in the reality this won’t mean significant improvements to roads for area drivers.
When the council has gone to the public with a concrete proposal and clear goals the public has been supportive. Last year’s public safety referendum is a good example. The council had a clear argument for needing more money. It had a clear plan to spend that money on 15 new public safety positions. The result: 63% of voters supported the referendum, even with the knowledge it would increase their property taxes.
This proposal, though, has been anything but clear. It’s easy to see why. Shuffling a city’s financial deck doesn’t lend itself to clarity.
The city deserves credit for looking at alternatives for revenue and road work. Too often bureaucracies become bogged down in tradition, unwilling to consider alternatives to “the way we’ve always done it.” That’s not the case here.
Innovation, unfortunately, is no guarantee of a proposal’s quality. Raising taxes with no plans for significant improvements is a poor proposal.
We encourage the city to continue looking for ways to preserve “long-term stability, work around debt and free up flexibility,” as Dave Solberg put it back in February. But, with regard to this specific proposal, the case has not been made.
We encourage the city council to reject the wheel tax when it comes before them for a vote.