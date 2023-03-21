Eau Claire officials have answered some key questions about the proposed wheel tax but, to us, the answers don’t add up to good policy. We can’t support this proposal.

We had two fundamental questions coming into the week. First, if a $25 wheel tax is a tough sell for residents, how is $30 an easier one? Second, the city said the wheel tax would allow it to reduce borrowing, but what guarantees existed that it would actually do so?