The response to our story on Country Jam’s plans to move to a new location beginning in 2023 was immediate and strong. That didn’t surprise us. Music festivals have a following locally that’s hard for most areas to match, and people care a great deal about them.
Country Jam’s new home will be near Wheaton, on about 160 acres close to Highway T. Plans as announced Tuesday call for space for 1,400-1,500 camping sites, along with amenities that would allow for the site’s use year-round.
It’s an ambitious plan, and organizers admit there’s substantial work to be done, not the least of which is pinning down the financing. While they didn’t release a specific dollar amount, the organization called the cost “substantial,” and something that will most likely require multiple phases for completion.
We hope it works out. This is a gamble in more ways than one. Using a site once a year is far different from being the permanent owners. While the latter allows for a free hand on creating amenities and improvements, it also means Country Jam now bears the risk that comes along with those opportunities.
Some broad outlines are already known. The current plans don’t call for a permanent stage, as some other festivals have. Instead, organizers have hopes for use of the site as a location for weddings and corporate events, though that puts it squarely in competition with other venues that have a head start on establishing a reputation.
Then there’s the simple fact of the move itself. Country Jam spent more than three decades in Union, and some people were outspoken on Wednesday about their affection for that site. Organizers said the distance between campgrounds and the stage and the fact the site is in a flood zone limited some options, and they believe people will be happy with the end results.
While it’s always risky to judge based on social media responses, the reactions on our Facebook and Twitter feeds suggested initial enthusiasm for the move from most people. But it would be wise to wait until after the first festival at the new location, perhaps even the first couple festivals, before declaring the changes a success or failure.
Right now, it looks like work on preparing the new site will begin in the spring. If everything goes as anticipated, 2023 will inaugurate use of the festival’s new, permanent home.
What we like here is that Country Jam is dreaming big. There aren’t any guarantees that their hopes of year-round use of the site will come to fruition. Outdoor locations have some limitations when the overnight temperature drops to minus 10, as it just did. But why not aim for that kind of impact? We have a hard time believing a step like this would be taken if organizers didn’t at least think there was a reasonable chance of success.
Country Jam may well be better situated better to take this kind of risk than it might appear. As an established festival with a loyal fan base and strong name in the country music community, there’s a considerable amount of goodwill built up. That’s not a bad base from which to launch plans like these.
Need evidence? We talked with Chad Lewis before last summer’s festival. He said he “missed the first couple years,” but was hooked after he attended his first. “I came, and I haven’t missed since. It’s the people.”
Lewis was at his 23rd consecutive festival. He isn’t the only fan who feels that way. Several others we spoke with had double-digit streaks going, too. As long as Country Jam can continue to take fans’ concerns and needs into account, there’s reason to believe this gamble will pay off.
There’s always a gap between having an idea and taking steps to make it reality. That gap stops a lot of people. But if people didn’t have big dreams, we wouldn’t be seeing the kind of growth the Chippewa Valley has seen over the past decade. There’s a tradition of thinking big here, and a growing list of cases where it has paid off.
We hope Country Jam’s bold move will be part of that list in the years to come.