We’re curious what the results of Eau Claire County’s new online survey for residents will be. While online surveys aren’t always the most trustworthy, the effort to reach residents and get their responses is worthwhile.
The survey, available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PRCYHXV, lists a wide range of county services and asks whether people think those items are essential, desired, optional or unnecessary. Some of the services, like the courts, are clearly mandated under Wisconsin law. Others may have more leeway, but should still offer the opportunity to get a glimpse into what residents think.
Each section also asks an important question about whether “you or someone you know used a service listed” in the category. That could reveal departments that are serving the residents well or that may need improvement. If the departmental rating is notably higher or lower for people who have engaged with it, that might be worth a little more attention to see what’s being done that could account for the difference.
There’s no requirement to take the survey, and it does not force people to answer every question. It’s entirely possible to complete the survey without answering a single item, though that defeats the basic purpose. Like many online surveys, it is self-selecting. People who are motivated to answer specific questions will likely do so, while those who are more on the fence may not.
We would encourage people to take the time to check out the survey and respond to the items you feel comfortable answering. It’s not just about getting specific answers to specific questions. It’s about communication.
The fact the county is asking people for their responses opens a door. Answered honestly, and by enough people to draw solid conclusions, the survey could allow the county a better understanding of what residents want to see happening with the people who work for them. That understanding, in turn, provides a chance for the county to adjust goals and pursuits before introducing plans.
The ability to tailor plans and gather information before questions start being asked is invaluable. It can pre-empt miscommunications if done properly, thus increasing trust between the people and their government.
We would offer one piece of advice on that front. It’s easy for organizations to slip into almost impenetrable lingo without even realizing it. Every profession, every bureaucracy, has its own linguistic quirks. It’s inevitable. Within those groups, those shorthand references are often the most efficient ways to communicate. But, to the public, they sound like obfuscating or trying to weasel out of speaking plainly.
An example in newspaper is the word “lede.” Pronounced lead, it refers to the first sentence of a story. It’s a little archaic, with a spelling designed to make it clear the writer was not referring to the lead that was once used for spacing between lines of text.
Among reporters and editors of a certain age the word doesn’t cause people to bat an eye. Write it in an email to someone who doesn’t have that same background and you’re going to get questions.
So, when the survey information is in, when the county offices are considering how to use it with their own operations, we would suggest that they be aware of writing. Write simply. Write plainly. Just being aware of the need to watch lingo and terms that might not be familiar to the public can go a long way.
It’s all about communications, being able to tell people what is being done by the government that their tax dollars pay for and why it’s being done. Communication is why the survey is being offered in the first place. If either side fails to make that effort, it doesn’t work.
Look, good communication will always be hard. No one can tell what your thoughts are. You have to translate them into speech or writing. Then the other person has to interpret what you’re saying. There are plenty of opportunities for things to go wrong.
Efforts to communicate are important. That’s why we’re trying to encourage people to take the county’s survey and why we hope the county takes into account the need to communicate clearly. The survey can be a good first step. But it can’t be the last one.