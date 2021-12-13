We can’t help but be concerned by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to leave in place a lower court’s ruling that allowed Gov. Tony Evers to exclude the John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy from briefings and press conferences.
The institute is clearly a conservative think tank. No one would accuse Evers of being on the same ideological wavelength. But, for us, this isn’t a question of ideology. It’s a question of whether the government’s role is to determine which organizations are news outlets and which are not.
This is hardly the first time such a question has cropped up. In 2018 the White House rescinded the press credentials for Jim Acosta, a CNN reporter. As in this case, the roots of the exclusion lay in the desire of an elected official to escape questions from a reporter who would likely be skeptical of the answers given. That case also went to court, with a federal judge ruling in Acosta’s favor.
The polarization of the American government has been mirrored — some would say accelerated — by the emergence of overtly partisan outlets and pundits. While there are partisan papers, the individuals and outlets in question have historically been largely the domain of talk radio and cable news. Internet sources are now playing an increasing role as well.
It’s not uncommon for think tanks to do their own research and reporting. It’s not surprising in those cases that such reports skew toward the organization’s baseline philosophies. They’re not neutral, and they’re not pretending to be.
Here’s the thing: while neutrality is desirable in outlets that purport to offer people the news it’s not a requirement, legal or otherwise. The First Amendment makes no claim of protection for the press only in instances where it seeks to be a neutral source. In fact, such a claim is absurd given the highly partisan nature of the press at the time the amendment was composed.
Neither is there a tradition in this country that allows for government to decide what reporters are members of the press, thus under the Constitution’s protection, and which are not. Efforts to create such a distinction have rightly been regarded as inimical to the central concept of a free press. History is clear in showing governments will naturally tend to view as legitimate only those outlets which show compliance and agreement, and will seek to de-legitimize those which are not.
This is not necessarily to say governments are required to admit anyone and everyone who claims to be reporting. There is a clear interest in briefings and press conferences being opportunities to disseminate information. There is a clear interest in preventing those occasions from becoming a circus. That interest is held by both the officials and the press. It is not necessarily problematic to bar reporters or outlets which consistently disrupt proceedings.
That’s not the case Evers was making here, though. The administration argued that the think tank was “not principally a news organization.” And filings by the administration set out a multi-pronged test for determining that definition, including whether an outlet “has published news continuously for at least 18 months.” That standard would seem to exclude new media outlets, no matter how legitimate the outlet’s goals or reporting.
We distrust attempts by government to determine who is in fact press. While it seems unlikely the Evers administration’s aim is to expand such an act beyond the specific case at hand, the acceptance of such efforts inevitably raises the possibility that future attempts may reach more broadly. In fact, that seems likely given historical examples of successive government officials’ attempts to build on restrictions imposed by their predecessors.
To us, this isn’t partisan — it’s principle. Even benevolent attempts to define the press hold risk, laying the foundations for actions that are not made in good faith. The case in question comes far too close to an act designed to limit or avoid direct questioning and criticism, both of which can be legitimate roles for the press.
The access to government of a free press is a fragile thing. It is easily damaged and difficult to restore. We fear that, even if Evers’ intent is otherwise, he has created a precedent that may be applied to malevolent ends in years to come.