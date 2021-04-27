The U.S. Supreme Court will soon hear the case of a high school student disciplined by her school for a profanity-laced post on Snapchat after being named to the junior varsity cheer squad rather than varsity. Observers believe it will be the most significant student speech ruling since 1969.
The student at the center of the current case is significantly less sympathetic than the students in the earlier ruling. While Tinker v. Des Moines involved suspensions for wearing black armbands in protest against the Vietnam War, this one wasn’t a carefully considered protest, but a petulant outburst by an angry teen.
Here’s the thing, though: Cringeworthy speech is still speech. Using expletives to suggest several anatomically impossible acts is something students have done for years. The key difference in this case is that the school found out.
Had the outburst been at school or at a school-related event, there’s little question that discipline could have been applied. Schools have the right to clamp down on behavior when it disrupts classroom learning or events.
That’s not what happened here, though. This was a case of a coach suspending the student for something that was not done on school grounds or on school time. It raises questions about how far a school can go to regulate student behavior.
It’s not as clear-cut a situation as it may seem. Phillip Lee, a law professor at the University of the District of Columbia, put it well in an interview with the Associated Press. He pointed out that schools may have an interest in acting against things like cyberbullying, regardless of where it takes place. He also acknowledged the potential for overreach.
“Most cyberbullying content is created off campus on computers, iPads, all kinds of electronic devices,” he said.
“But at the same time you don’t want situations where schools are monitoring everyone’s speech at home.”
Lee’s comments strike us as a fair summary. The school’s brief, on the other hand, seems to argue for a much broader authority to control student speech. Lisa Blatt, the district’s attorney, wrote that it would be a mistake to require schools “to ignore speech that disrupts the school environment or invades other students’ rights just because students launched that speech from five feet outside the schoolhouse gate.”
That argument seems to address a hypothetical, rather than the events that led to this case. The student involved didn’t “(invade) other students’ rights,” or otherwise disrupt the environment. It named activities the student was personally involved in, but no individuals. It was not an outburst that disrupted a practice or a classroom lesson.
The idea of a school — or any other governmental body — being able to restrict speech that is not otherwise outside the protections of the First Amendment isn’t something we look favorably on. The claim that schools can regulate students’ speech as broadly as claimed in this case seems crudely authoritarian in intent. When figures of authority wield such power, the bar all too frequently shifts from speech which is genuinely disruptive or harmful to that which merely offends the sensibilities of those in power.
There’s no question the speech involved was remarkably lightweight for a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. But the issue at hand is not the words used or the subject about which they were spoken. It is whether schools can control what students say wherever they are and whenever they say it. It’s whether schools could conceivably monitor students’ social media and retaliate when the find something they don’t like.
The student won in the lower courts. The district is the one appealing. The fact it’s backed by education groups isn’t surprising. The fact the Biden administration has weighed in on their behalf is concerning. History shows powers grabbed by one level of government rarely stay confined to that level.
Had the student made threats, suggested intent to disrupt the school, or specified individuals, the school’s position might be more understandable. But in this specific case, with these specific words, it’s difficult to conclude anything other than the school took action that was far beyond that permitted by the First Amendment.
The student’s comments were obnoxious. They were rude. But, in our view, they were also protected.