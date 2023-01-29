The U.S. Supreme Court’s lackluster report on the investigation into the leak of a draft opinion last year left us cold. As we said a week ago the fact the court’s handpicked lead investigator — one of its own employees — didn’t exactly seem to conduct a robust investigation of everyone with access.
What the court didn’t say was that not only were the investigators on its payroll, but the supposed independent expert who endorsed the investigation was as well. Michael Chertoff, it was reported Friday, had a longstanding financial relationship with the court.
Chertoff, a former Secretary of Homeland Security, did what a lot of former officials do after their work in government ends. He started The Chertoff Group, a private consulting company. The company’s website said it “provides strategic business insight and recommendations based on state-of-the-market analyses.” Translated from corporate-speak, it helps clients understand how their own operations could be affected by global events.
The focus is on security measures. That’s a reasonable enough area for a former Homeland Security secretary to consider himself an expert. And it’s not surprising the Supreme Court might reach out to such a company when considering safety measures.
The group’s work for the court reportedly involved assessments of security and safety for the justices, including reviews of their homes, and COVID-19 protocols. Nothing about that relationship causes particular concern.
The suggestion that the court hid its relationship with Chertoff’s company and then used him as a supposedly independent, outside expert to confirm the investigation’s thoroughness, on the other hand? That’s exceptionally troubling.
So is how the court kept that business relationship hidden. The court’s contracts aren’t included in federal open records statutes. They’re not in public databases, either. And when asked why the court hadn’t disclosed the financial relationship with Chertoff before touting his endorsement, the court’s public information officer hid behind a flimsy excuse. The court, he said, has a policy against discussing security measures.
It now looks like the investigation was carried out by court employees. The endorsement came from someone who, it seems, was little more than a paid spokesman for it. Investigators sought no legally enforceable responses from the justices themselves, relying on little more than “Do you pinkie swear you didn’t do it.”
That’s a farce, not an investigation. Worse, it looks like whitewashing to a lot of people.
Enough is enough. The court has held the American people in contempt. It has held itself above basic accountability, such as revealing contracts. The court has taken the stance that the American people are not owed an explanation for how it spends its money. And now it asks that the public accept it when a handpicked investigator effectively shrugs and says “we dunno who done it,” and a handpicked celebrity endorsement says they did everything they could.
The court’s hogwash needs to be called out as such, and it’s time for Congress to step in. Pass legislation making it clear the court is not absolved of responsibilities under public records laws. State plainly that the public should know how its money is being spent.
The court seems to fundamentally misunderstand its place. It is not a separate kingdom, run by a shadowy set of arbitrary rules. It is a branch of the United States’ government and, like the other branches, has the American people as its ultimate oversight body. The rules need to be different from those for Congress or the president, of course, but right now it seems there are no rules with which the court feels compelled to comply.
We understand that the court’s members like how things are. It’s undeniably more comfortable when you’re not under the microscope for such fundamental things as spending. It’s also undeniably wrong for a government body to essentially proclaim itself outside the laws that apply to everyone else.
It’s time for the rules to apply. It’s time for the United States Supreme Court to drop the cloak and dagger act and step out into the sunshine.