The U.S. Supreme Court’s lackluster report on the investigation into the leak of a draft opinion last year left us cold. As we said a week ago the fact the court’s handpicked lead investigator — one of its own employees — didn’t exactly seem to conduct a robust investigation of everyone with access.

What the court didn’t say was that not only were the investigators on its payroll, but the supposed independent expert who endorsed the investigation was as well. Michael Chertoff, it was reported Friday, had a longstanding financial relationship with the court.