If the U.S. Supreme Court was better known for humor, last week’s announcement that former Justice Stephen Breyer and current Justice Neil Gorsuch are working together to promote education about the Constitution would seem like a joke.
The goal itself is laudable enough. The National Constitution Center said the pair will be spokesmen for civics education and will promote civility in politics. Both are badly needed.
And the pairing of Gorsuch and Breyer is hardly the first time seemingly odd pairings have emerged from the court. The gold standard there may well be Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It would be hard to find two justices more diametrically opposed philosophically, but the two had a strong personal bond forged by shared interests.
What makes this almost laughable is the fact this is such a transparent attempt to bolster the court’s badly damaged standing with the American people. The court’s seeming immunity to the kind of public disdain often aimed at Congress and the White House has evaporated in recent years. One poll this summer put public confidence in the body at 25%, a stunning collapse.
Last week’s announcement is not all that different than the charm offensive other courts have used when faced with criticism. The Iowa Supreme Court launched an engagement initiative, including hearing cases at locations around the state, following the 2010 elections. That vote, held in the wake of the 2009 decision that legalized same-sex marriage in the state, ousted three justices.
The problem here is that the federal court is willfully ignoring simple steps that could go some distance toward restoring its credibility.
Justices routinely attempt to ban recordings of their speeches, which skeptics take as having something to hide. They transparently plan retirements around which party occupies the presidency, lending credence to clams the court is a political body rather than neutral arbiters of the Constitution.
They ban cameras, both still and video, from proceedings despite the overwhelming evidence from state courts that the presence of cameras does not interfere with proceedings. They deny firsthand witness to all but a small handful of people fortunate enough to be in the court, undermining public understanding of how the court functions.
To be blunt, if the court wants to improve people’s understanding of civics and the Constitution, there are plenty of steps it could take tomorrow to do so. But the justices’ collective arrogance and love of secrecy won’t let them. The egos involved can’t take the appearance of having been pressured into such steps.
As we’ve said before, we are open to tweaks in the rules governing justices’ tenures. What we’re talking about isn’t the idiocy displayed in a recent poll that suggested a significant percentage of people would like to see the court abolished, or similar polls showing support for giving the United Nations power to reverse the court’s rulings. Both of those steps would expose the court to far more political manipulation than is present even in today’s highly-charged atmosphere.
We don’t believe the court needs a revolution, in other words. But it does need to evolve. The other branches of the federal government have done so.
The U.S. House apportionment has changed. The number of seats was capped. A representative for every 30,000 people, a ratio the Constitution seems to suggest, would result in a body incorporating more than 11,000 members.
The Senate’s members were originally appointed by their home states’ legislatures. The 17th Amendment changed that.
The presidency is far different than the limited power initially envisioned. The executive branch and the departments it oversees are much more extensive than those listed in the Constitution.
Congress and the presidency are, in important ways, very different from what the Constitution created. Times changed, and those branches changed with them. The Supreme Court’s ossification stands in stark contrast. While the number of justices has occasionally varied, the body itself would remain recognizable to John Jay himself.
There’s good reason to worry about the court’s declining standing. It benefits no one, regardless of political viewpoint. And it is frustrating that so much of the decline is self-inflicted by a court seemingly incapable of recognizing its own ongoing missteps.
But it’s going to take more than window dressing or a charm offensive to restore the court’s lost luster.