We’re not particularly fond of second guessing the courts or judges. When people complain about sentences, they often don’t have all the facts of a case, detailed knowledge of what state statutes require, or much experience with the legal system in general.
But, even with that caveat, we’re scratching our heads at what seems to have happened this week in Eau Claire County courts.
Jesse Woodford was scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday. Last spring he pleaded no contest to charges of first degree child sexual assault and sexual assault of a child under age 16. He faced a potential sentence of up to 65 years.
Woodford didn’t show up.
The defense attorney in the case told the court he had sent the pre-sentence investigation to Woodford, but hadn’t otherwise been in contact with him. The attorney didn’t know why Woodford failed to show up.
At the risk of guessing, it seems reasonable to think the potential 65-year sentence might just have had something to do with Woodford’s absence. At age 35, the maximum sentence would effectively be a life term in prison for Woodford.
The facts laid out in the criminal complaint show a long sentence is warranted. One girl told police Woodford assaulted her at various times over the course of four years. Another specified one assault, but said there had been another several years earlier.
Investigators found multiple images on Woodford’s cellphone that backed up claims against Woodford. Those dated to 2020, and police were able to identify the child in the photos.
And, again, Woodford did not mount a defense against the charges. While not a guilty plea, the no contest entry didn’t offer any arguments against the accusations.
What we’re struggling to understand here is why, given the fact Woodford was convicted of multiple felonies, the length of the potential sentence and the delay between conviction and sentencing, the court relied on Woodford’s voluntary appearance at sentencing.
It’s true that not everyone who has a pending sentence, even a potential prison sentence, should be behind bars before a judge issues the final ruling. There are cases in which the individual in question is not a threat to the public, in which a poor decision does not appear to be character defining.
That’s not the case here, though. These were far more serious charges. There was clear harm to two victims, and there is little reason to assume Woodford would not pose similar risk to other children. He was not, in short, someone who most of us would be comfortable with living nearby.
Woodford is now wanted. The new warrant includes $250,000 cash bail. Sentencing, obviously, will have to wait until he is back in custody. And it’s hard to think this stunt will do anything to lessen the time he will face behind bars.
While we’re usually inclined to give considerable leeway to the courts, this appears to be a situation in which pre-sentencing release wasn’t the right move. We’ll grant that we don’t have access to the same information as the court, such as the pre-sentence report, but people have fled far less than a potential six decade sentence.
Judges and the courts will never be perfect. That’s true simply because they’re people. And, while some may call for strict guidelines that turn judges into little more than executors for predetermined outcomes, that doesn’t make sense to us. Just as the circumstances in this case seemingly argue for a more stringent approach, there are other cases in which judges need the flexibility to be merciful.
That’s what gives us pause most of the time when we see an outcome that doesn’t seem to make sense on the surface. But in this case, we don’t understand why someone convicted of such serious charges, facing such a lengthy sentence, was apparently left to his own devices and trusted to show up for sentencing.
This time, it looks like the court made a significant mistake.