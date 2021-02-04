You wouldn’t necessarily know it from the public mood, but there’s actually a good bit of positive news about the pandemic emerging.
Vaccinations are rising. The two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. will quite likely be joined by one or two more later this month. That should improve supply, meaning more people can be vaccinated faster.
Each of those vaccines has shown strong effectiveness. None are 100%, but neither are any of the other vaccines developed over the past several decades. Better, they appear to also prevent transmission of the virus, though that data is still being reviewed.
Other research suggests even a single dose of the two-dose vaccines confers a substantial amount of protection. More study needs to be done on that, but if early signs prove to be right, there’s real reason for optimism that wide swaths of the population may be well-protected even before most have had their second shots.
Some areas are already seeing declines in viral activity that are attributed to vaccination efforts. The evidence is strongest in Israel which, not coincidentally, has the highest rate of vaccination for the population. If that proves accurate, we may begin to see dips in some states in the coming weeks. West Virginia and Alaska have had notable successes in their rollouts. Those are the spots to watch for when the vaccines begin to have a large-scale effect.
There remain reasons for caution.
The new variants of the COVID virus are a concern. But at this point the evidence does not suggest the new strains will be able to evade the protections the vaccines provide.
Acceptance of the vaccines still isn’t as widespread as it needs to be. Health care officials at the national and state levels need to do a better job of communicating with skeptics.
And we’re still clearly not out of the woods. The national death rate remains elevated. Most of the nation still has not had any chance at the vaccine yet, and thus remains vulnerable.
On the balance, though, this is enough to give people a green light to start considering what things will look like post-pandemic.
There will clearly be some changes. It’s difficult to see restaurant dining ever going back to the near exclusive focus on in-house customers. Restaurants that had always depended on having customers at tables but have made it through the pandemic in part because of take-out or delivery service may be reluctant to give up that potential revenue. It’s easy to conceive of a future where all but the very highest end establishments have some form of service that doesn’t require eating in the restaurant.
That, in truth, is simply an acceleration of a trend that already existed. Curbside service was already being touted by many places before COVID ever reared its head.
There are other changes that may need legislative action. Many states allowed restaurants and bars to also allow takeaway for alcoholic beverages for the duration of the pandemic. It may well be worth examining whether those changes should become a permanent part of the legal codes. We’re not suggesting we turn Main Street into Bourbon Street, but this is a point on which it seems compromise should be possible.
Movie theaters were already experimenting with altered approaches, including recliners instead of traditional seats. Some even allowed patrons to order food from their seats mid-movie. While we’re not sure whether the latter gimmick will take off (theaters will likely initially be focused solely on getting posteriors back into said seats), the industry seems likely to evolve considerably. It remains to be seen how readily people will pack in, shoulder-to-shoulder with strangers, even after widespread vaccinations, and that’s something theater companies will need to think about.
It’s impossible to say too much with certainty. Timing will play a role. Throwing the doors wide open in June could do great things for baseball, but won’t do much for the NHL or NBA. It could boost concerts and festivals, but some are already hedging with fall dates.
Why are we focusing on this now? First off, it’s the right time to be thinking about how to plan for some of these post-pandemic approaches. But we also wanted to remind people that, despite the continuing need for caution and vigilance, there is also reason for optimism.
We’ve made real gains over the past 10 months. It hasn’t been easy. But we’re starting to see the payoff.