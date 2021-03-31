The back-and-forth between Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Legislature over administration of funds from the most recent federal COVID-19 relief bill was predictable. With something on the order of $3.2 billion at stake, no one wanted to be left out of the process.
Evers says he has the authority to handle distribution of the funding. Legislative Republicans say they should have oversight. The dispute played out as previous ones have: the Legislature passed a bill to accomplish its goal and Evers vetoed it.
Both, seemingly, have reasonable points to make.
Legislators pointed to precedent. In 2009 the Legislature played a role in approving how federal stimulus funding was spent. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos warned of legal action if Evers went ahead with his veto.
Evers staked out two arguments to back his position. First, he argued that legislative involvement will inevitably mean delays in the aid being used. His veto message then offered Section 16.54 of the Wisconsin Statutes, which involve administration of federal funding, as the legal basis.
The conflict got us to wondering what Wisconsin law actually says. Is anyone indisputably right?
Evers correctly specified the right portion of the state’s legal code governing the use of federal funds. In fact, the opening sentence says the statute applies to money provided for a number of purposes, including “the promotion of health.” The governor is clearly authorized to accept such funding.
The funds, after acceptance, should generally be under the purview a “state board, commission or department” for administration. Designation is at the governor’s discretion.
Funding for public health seems to be singled out a little later, with the state’s department of public health required to provide the Legislature a proposed report on the funds’ use. Legislative approval is required.
We’re certainly not attorneys, and we’re not sure whether the funds at issue fall solely under that provision. It’s entirely possible funding designated for tourism, infrastructure and broadband access – areas Evers says will benefit – would fall outside that requirement. The $500 million for pandemic response could well fall within it.
That said, the legislative claim that precedent calls for their involvement isn’t unreasonable, either. And it’s not just backed by the 2009 spending. States’ legislative bodies generally control the power of the purse. While governors in many states can exercise line-item vetoes, much of the work in crafting how states spend their money is in fact done by their respective legislatures.
The information we found leads to a deeply unsatisfying conclusion. Both sides have defensible arguments and clearly feel they are in the right. Given the deeply dysfunctional relationship between the governor and legislative leaders, there doesn’t seem to be much likelihood of negotiation. Vos’ threat of taking the dispute to court could well take place.
It doesn’t have to be this way. It shouldn’t be this way. Intransigence and ego are lousy guidelines for governing, but that’s what we seem to see far more often than not out of Madison. They result in viewing governing as a zero sum game. If you win, I lose, and vice versa. Such a view leaves little room for compromise.
That view is also wrong. Does Evers think he will escape blame by digging in his heels? Do Republicans? The more common reaction from the public is likely to be Mercutio’s dying curse: “A plague o’ both your houses.”
Do the sides involved really think they will fail to win praise through compromise and true leadership? They might if they listen only to the far fringes of their parties, those who demand ideological purity above all else. But those people have long lost sight of the fact that politics in our system is inherently the art of compromise, the skill of realizing possibility. And it’s worth noting that parties which require purity above all else fare badly in history.
We have called repeatedly for Wisconsin’s elected leaders to show leadership, to show they can accomplish more than endless bickering. It’s a call we reiterate today. The path of endless conflict is dangerous. Whether the state stays on that path is be up to officeholders.
At least, it is until the next election. Then the people need to hold them accountable.