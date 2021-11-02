The Eau Claire school board’s move toward granting employees up to 10 additional paid days off for COVID quarantines makes sense and should help people escape what could otherwise be an unavoidable financial hardship.
The policy would be retroactive to July 1 and remain in place through the end of next June. The days only come into play if an employee or an employee’s child is required to quarantine due to COVID exposure or if they test positive. A vote is expected later this month.
In normal circumstance we might be skeptical of a move like this. This is, after all, what sick days are for, and the district already provides for those. The difference here is that a quarantine may not actually mean the person is sick. It’s a preventive measure designed to slow or stop transmission of a disease.
So, what’s the difference between this and, say, the flu? To start with the obvious, there’s not usually much of an effort to track the spread of the flu. There’s simply flu season and, in many years, it’s widespread enough that it’s almost impossible to tell where someone got it from. There’s considerably more effort being put into tracing COVID cases and contacts, which makes sense given the virus has shown to have lethality well in excess of influenza.
That last point isn’t debatable, by the way. The Centers for Disease Control estimates there have been 359,000 influenza deaths in the U.S. since the 2010 flu season began. There have been more than 700,000 COVID deaths in less than two years.
The fundamental concept of sick days is to hold employees financially harmless when they are unable to work due to something beyond their control. Those are the same terms in which Phil Lyons couched his support for this move.
“If you’re quarantined, it’s a requirement. Nothing the employee did caused this, and yet they’re required to stay home, so (they) shouldn’t be using, in my opinion, sick time and/or vacation time for something that’s really outside their control,” Lyons said.
It’s fair to ask why the school district is doing this when comparatively few other businesses are. But we think that can fairly be answered by the fact most businesses don’t invite thousands of people from the general public into their doors for extended stays each day. Public schools, by their very definition, do just that.
The school board’s probable approval of COVID days for employees comes as the number of people in their buildings eligible for vaccination is set to skyrocket. Young children under age 12 were the last large segment of the population ineligible for a COVID vaccine. Now that the studies showing the vaccines are safe and effective for children over the age of 5 are coming in, the Food and Drug Administration is acting. The Pfizer vaccine has received authorization, and the others will likely follow soon.
It’s worth reminding people that the vaccines, while unable to prevent every single case of COVID, remain the single best option for avoiding serious complications. In Wisconsin, children under age 18 were the single most affected group in the latest wave of the virus. The difference was so stark, in fact, that the cohort went from having the fewest cumulative cases in the state in August to the second most today. That age bracket trails only adults ages 25-34 in the total number of cases, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
While we’re clearly in a different phase of the pandemic than we were a year ago, it hasn’t yet ended. Until that happens, we’ll need to make adjustments, and the school district’s actions fall squarely into that category.
A final decision by the district is expected later this month, at the Nov. 15 meeting. But the formal vote will most likely confirm what board members have already signaled. We wish such an act was no longer necessary, but we’re not there yet. And, until we are, creative compassion in handling the pandemic’s twists and turns remains a value to be commended.