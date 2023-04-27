Generally speaking, newspapers have wide latitude to determine what they’ll accept for print. Most, including the Leader-Telegram, try to have as open a policy as possible when it comes to items like letters to the editor. We want those pages to be a community forum, and that means we have to make space for a wide range of views.
That said, there are limits. And one of the letters we received this week ran straight into them.
The letter in question devoted itself to a wide range of conspiracy theories, claiming public schools are promoting Islam to students. The first paragraph concluded “This behavior has no place in a white public school.”
No newspaper is required to turn over space in any edition to bigotry. We’re not going to do so. The writer makes multiple unsupported assumptions, the obvious one being that there are no white Muslims. But the issue goes deeper.
The fact is that public schools are obligated to teach any child within their district boundaries regardless of race. The suggestion there should be exclusively white schools has been legally invalid for almost seven decades. Next year marks the 70th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education decision that found laws requiring racial segregation to be unconstitutional.
So why do we mention the letter here? Even raising an argument for the purpose of shutting it down can inadvertently amplify odious views, after all.
It’s also important that people understand such views are indeed present in our community. We don’t believe they represent a majority stance, but it’s unclear how prevalent they are. Most people who hold them keep bigoted opinions to themselves, rather than trying to proclaim them to the community.
It’s easier to pretend the places we live are entirely harmonious, that problems of bigotry, racism and religious discrimination are confined to other places. Easier, but mistaken.
Burying our heads in the sand denies us the opportunity to recognize that the places we live are not spotless utopias and that we ourselves often are in need of improvement as well. If we fail to recognize that reality, we are not able to respond with steps to improve our understanding of ourselves and our neighbors.
Our nation’s history is complex, to say the least. It is the story of numerous imperfect people. It is a story of succeeding in creating something genuinely new and a story of falling short of our ideals. It would be an error to say the United States has never achieved greatness. It would be just as much an error to claim it has never made mistakes.
That means challenges facing our communities often defy simplistic answers. Those who want to chalk up society’s ills to a single factor — whether it is race, religion, political views, or anything else — are destined to fail. Society’s problems are a reflection of society itself, in all of its tangled complexity.
What we can and do encourage is that people in the Chippewa Valley and beyond make an effort to get to know one another. Learn about people who are outside your home, school, or place of worship. You’ll find it’s far harder to cling to bigoted views when you know someone from the group you’re trying to stereotype.
Over the decades we’ve met a lot of people and encountered a wide range of views. We’ve yet to run into anyone who was perfect, though a few thought they were. And we’ve yet to find any valid justification for bigotry.
Much as we want our opinion pages to be a public forum, we’re not handing over our platform to letters expressing bigoted views. We know such opinions exist, but we hope they will one day go the way of the dodo.