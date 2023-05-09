It’s not surprising the Biden administration and airlines see a push for new rules governing how airlines must compensate customers when flights are canceled or delayed. But the past year strongly suggests the current system isn’t working.
Cancellations soared in the first half of 2022, but it’s important to put that in perspective. Between January and June 2022 the largest airlines canceled 3.2% of domestic flights, according to Business Insider. It’s not a massive percentage, but it was far more than the 1.58% recorded during that same time in 2021.
Some of the biggest names had particularly rough patches. Delta canceled more flights over Memorial Day weekend in 2022 than in the entire 2019 summer season. But the airline was also the most reliable major carrier, with more than 82% of its flights arriving on time.
Southwest, on the other hand, faced a public relations debacle from which the company still hasn’t recovered. A winter storm in late December hit every airline, but Southwest’s cancellation of more than 16,700 flights over an extended, 11-day stretch was far and away the worst performance. The meltdown accounted for nearly 40% of the airline’s cancellations for 2022.
Passengers have long felt airlines treat them as cargo rather than customers. When belly flops like the above are combined with the airlines’ addiction to overselling flights — resulting in the airline begging people to voluntarily be bumped to another flight — it’s easy to see why.
The current dispute centers on what airlines owe customers when they call off flights. A statement from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sums it up: “When an airline causes a flight cancellation or delay, passengers should not foot the bill.”
Airlines, unsurprisingly, don’t like that. Industry groups said airlines do take responsibility, and that weather and air traffic control issues are to blame for the majority of cancellations.
The current requirements are pretty basic. Any cancellation means customers can demand a refund of any unused part of their tickets. Fees for checked bags or selecting seats are refundable as well. But, as the Associated Press reported, it’s often not that simple. “Airlines often try to persuade consumers to accept a travel voucher instead of a refund,” it reported.
That practice spares the consumer some future expenses, but also keeps the money in the airline’s pocket. And, if the customer doesn’t use the voucher, the airline feels no financial pain at all for the inconvenience. Having to foot the bill for an overnight stay, on the other hand, would bring an immediate cost.
This may not sound like a local issue, but there’s good reason for Chippewa Valley residents to pay attention as this plays out. Many residents fly, at least occasionally. And there’s no guarantee you won’t be caught up in one of these maddening situations when you do.
What we suspect is that, no matter what the outcome of the current discussions is, there won’t be much of a change until airlines shift their view of the relationship with customers. No compensation will do much for their collective reputation until their words about valuing customers are matched by their conduct toward them. Fighting what many will view as reasonable recompense may make financial sense, but it won’t help make the case that they care about customers.
Flying will always include the potential for delays. There will always be weather to contend with, unexpected mechanical issues, or a pilot who gets sick at the last moment. Perfection isn’t possible. What is possible, what airlines should demand of themselves, is that they cease the practice of mistaking customers for cargo.
Recognizing that delays have real consequences for real people would be a step in that direction.