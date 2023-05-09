It’s not surprising the Biden administration and airlines see a push for new rules governing how airlines must compensate customers when flights are canceled or delayed. But the past year strongly suggests the current system isn’t working.

Cancellations soared in the first half of 2022, but it’s important to put that in perspective. Between January and June 2022 the largest airlines canceled 3.2% of domestic flights, according to Business Insider. It’s not a massive percentage, but it was far more than the 1.58% recorded during that same time in 2021.