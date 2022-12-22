Wow, I left this letter to the very last minute this year. I hope the mail gets to you in time. How do they deliver letters at the North Pole? Do they have to use dog sleds or can they fly the mail there? If they fly, do the reindeer who don’t make your sleigh team handle that?

I think the Chippewa Valley has been very good this year. We did a good job hosting the Blue Angels this summer, and the cranes I told you about last year are gone now. The construction work isn’t all finished, but the workers don’t need those tall cranes anymore.