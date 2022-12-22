Wow, I left this letter to the very last minute this year. I hope the mail gets to you in time. How do they deliver letters at the North Pole? Do they have to use dog sleds or can they fly the mail there? If they fly, do the reindeer who don’t make your sleigh team handle that?
I think the Chippewa Valley has been very good this year. We did a good job hosting the Blue Angels this summer, and the cranes I told you about last year are gone now. The construction work isn’t all finished, but the workers don’t need those tall cranes anymore.
The new transit hub is stuck, it sounds like. I rode a bus one time when my parents had a car break down and that was kind of neat. I got to see a lot of places, so I think the downtown location is a good idea. But they say they still want apartments built, and it doesn’t sound like the bus people want to move in while that’s still going on. I guess that makes sense, but could you bring us a contract sometime this year for that whole project?
There have been a lot of changes with the airport this year, too. There’s a new company flying in Eau Claire. I like the bright planes, but I wish they flew more often. Can you bring back daily service? Or is that something that gets caught up in the red tape my parents talk about? I bet red tape would be good for fixing your sled, so maybe the government will let you borrow some if you need it.
Things cost so much more this year than they usually do. I heard the grownups talk about something called inflation. At first I didn’t understand. I thought someone blowing up a balloon or a pool toy was causing prices to go up, and that didn’t make sense. I don’t know if the North Pole is the right place to do anything about that, but it would be nice to see prices come down if you’re able to do anything about it.
Thank you for the new city manager. I asked for one last year and you came through. We’re still waiting for Covid to end, but it’s getting better. And all the music festivals and things like that were back this year. It was so nice to see people happy about that after a couple years when they weren’t all around. So things are going in the right way now.
We had our elections and it has been nice not to have all the candidate ads on all the time. It seemed like the shows I wanted to watch were just the commercials in between the candidates, and that got old fast.
I heard something about bird flu this year and how it was really dangerous for chickens and turkeys and even outside birds. I was worried for a little bit since it seemed to be a flu that hit things that fly, and your reindeer fly. But my teacher explained that reindeer aren’t birds, even flying ones. And most reindeer don’t even fly! Did you know that?
We’re supposed to get a big present next year when the Children’s Museum reopens at its new place. I’ve seen pictures from it and it looks really neat! I wish it would open soon. I’ve been good with waiting but I still think waiting stinks. It’s just not much fun.
We’ve had a lot of snow this month and boy is it getting cold. It’s so cold you and your reindeer might not even notice that you’re home. I heard my dad say it was so cold he saw two snowmen take Frosty’s coal eyes so they could burn them to stay warm. I’m a little worried about Frosty, but not too much. It’s hard to tell when he’s telling the truth and when he’s just saying stupid stuff sometimes.
I’ll leave some milk and cookies out for you when you come by. I hope you’re able to come, anyway, with all the wind and cold that’s arriving now. Can you speed up spring?