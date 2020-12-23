The Chippewa Valley has been a good region this year. It was a hard year to be good, too. There has been so much different this year and we don’t like the changes. We missed friends in school when it closed early and so many people missed big events.
Mommy and Daddy said that may change next year thanks to a new shot everyone needs to get. I don’t like getting shots. They hurt. But they keep me from getting sick, so they have to be done, I guess.
It sounds like almost everybody will be getting them. So please help make sure they get to people as fast as they can. A lot of people have been sick and they canceled so many things because of it. After people aren’t getting sick anymore there will be lots of fun things to do.
I heard the shots have to be kept really cold to work. I guess that’s why that doctor on TV said you already got your shot. Does that mean you’re keeping them? I know it gets cold at the North Pole, but I don’t know how cold. Do your elves have to get the shots? What about Rudolph? I heard this virus can make you not be able to smell. I hope Rudolph doesn’t get it. I don’t want his nose to not work.
Please keep bringing us jobs. A lot of mommies and daddies lost their jobs this year and that’s sad. More jobs make people happy because they have money to do fun things. Other people have been working really, really hard this year. Doctors and nurses have worked lots of days they didn’t expect. Can you bring them something special?
Please bring us our music festivals next year. They’re fun. It’s different from hearing music on the radio or on a computer. I can’t play an instrument yet, but I want to learn. They make a lot of people happy, and people have been so sad this year that I really want to see people happy again.
Please bring us stuff for the new Children’s Museum. I really liked going there before it closed. Mommy and Daddy say there’s a new museum coming, but it’s going to take time. I guess it’s too big to fit in your sleigh so you can’t bring it for Christmas. That would be fun, but I guess if it’s bigger than your sleigh we’ll have to wait.
This summer a lot of people were angry about a lot of things. That continued with the elections. I’m too little to vote, but the grownups I know did. They didn’t vote for the same people and now some aren’t talking nicely to each other. I’d get put in the corner for some of the things they said, but I guess the rules are different for grownups.
Can you bring us ways to help bring our community together? I know that’s not a thing like what you usually put in your bag to bring people, but it’s what we need. Maybe the music and the events that are supposed to happen this year can help.
We’re supposed to be getting a new city administrator in Eau Claire. Can you make sure it’s a good one? I’m not sure exactly what that does, but I’ve heard it’s a really important job. The most important job where I know what they do is my teacher, but I think that’s different. My teacher takes care of our class, but it sounds like this is for the whole city. That’s a lot more people.
I guess a lot of this is just asking for 2021 to be a better year than this one. This has been a hard year. There’s stuff to look forward to, but we have to wait to see if it happens.
I’ll be sure to leave milk and cookies out for you tonight, and I asked about leaving a mask, too. You can’t wear the mask while you’re eating, but I’m sure you need a new one sometime.
Love,
Chippewa Valley