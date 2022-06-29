A few days ago the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board announced a handful of changes to this year’s white-tailed deer season. They weren’t major — most hunters probably won’t notice much change — but the tweaks will have some regional effects.
Two counties in northern Wisconsin — Bayfield and Florence — saw a reduction in antlerless deer permits, while 37 Wisconsin counties will hold a Holiday Hunt between Dec. 24, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023. Officials expect there to be plenty of deer, since the previous year’s hunt saw fewer taken and a mild winter likely boosted numbers.
It may seem a little odd to be thinking about the state’s deer hunt right now. Hunting camps aren’t exactly remembered for being warm-weather sites most years, and we’re just now approaching the hottest part of the year. But conserving the state’s deer population takes planning, and we’re glad to see state officials out in front of things.
The past deer season saw 309,392 deer taken by hunters. That was lower than the prior season, but the figure has bounced up and down for a few years. Figures from the Wisconsin DNR show the last time hunters took more than 400,000 deer was in 2008, when they bagged 451,885. And that was down from more than half a million the previous season.
Interestingly, Eau Claire figures show local hunters bucking the trend. Two consecutive years of growth have followed the 2019 season, which could be an all-time low.
Wisconsin’s hunting resources are bountiful. Hunting is a strong tradition in the state, and one that has given generations of Wisconsin residents fond memories. What the DNR’s recent announcement should remind us of is that responsible hunting practices take consistent evaluation and re-evaluation to ensure sustainability.
There’s a note on the DNR’s website that helps explain how much work goes into preparing the figures hunters wait for each year. Analysts use “fawn to doe ratios collected in late summer” to help estimate the state’s abundance of deer. That practice looks at location, habitat and other data to make some educated assumptions about survival rates.
Analysts also look at yearlings. The number of yearling does and bucks, and the ratio of the two, can project breeding patterns for future years. It’s not perfect. The DNR admits that the deer numbers vary considerably and that it can be hard to get a decent sample size in some areas. But the effort helps the state make informed decisions when it comes to setting quotas and guiding license sales.
It may be easy to overlook the work that goes on behind the scenes, but it’s a mistake to do so. Our country has seen the results of uncontrolled hunting in previous generations. While the best known example is the bison, deer have their own story.
In the late 1800s hunting drove white tailed deer numbers to as few as 500,000 nationally. In fact, the numbers were so low the first federal wildlife law, the Lacy Act of 1900, banned interstate sales of venison.
Numbers have obviously rebounded since then; just ask the car insurance industry. People have realized that regulation and conservation aren’t inimical to hunting, but instead help ensure future hunts. Organizations like Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever have their origin in the reality that hunters are often among the most ardent voices in favor of protecting habitats.
In short, we’ve learned responsibility. And the annual tweaks to the numbers and quotas for deer in Wisconsin show a continuing commitment to that responsibility. And it’s part of why the reaction to the state’s mishandled wolf hunt was so strong. People realized that what happened wasn’t in keeping with Wisconsin’s legacy of responsible management.
The fall hunting seasons may be a few months away, but the groundwork being laid now will provide for successful hunts. The changes announced by the natural resources board aren’t major. What they are, though, is reaffirmation that Wisconsin takes its responsibilities seriously when it comes to ensuring hunting and nature continue to coexist, both today and for years to come.