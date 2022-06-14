The emerging partnership between Chippewa Valley Technical College and the University of Wisconsin campuses at Eau Claire, Stout and River Falls should benefit students for years to come.
The goal, officials say, is to match CVTC’s programs with the base requirements for associate-level course requirements at the universities. That paves the way for students to make a seamless transition from two years at CVTC to the final two years at one of the universities. The end result is a Bachelor of Arts degree for the student.
While students have long been able to knock off a substantial portion of their undergraduate studies at CVTC before transferring, it has never been a completely smooth process. Some credits were accepted, others weren’t. Some universities accepted more than others. The result for students was that it required substantial research to avoid repeating classes.
If the cost of a four-year degree was comparable to what it was a couple generations ago, that wouldn’t necessarily be a major obstacle. But it’s not.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has a revealing photo in its online archive. It’s from Nov. 20, 1981. Students were protesting a $30 tuition surcharge implemented because of state budget cuts. The photo’s caption notes that “resident undergraduate tuition for fall 1981 was $492.50.”
That means a full year’s tuition about 40 years ago was a little less than $1,000. That wasn’t the full bill, of course, but it offers a useful starting point.
Let’s assume that the average student takes 15 credit hours per semester. The university’s website lists Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 tuition for that course load at $5,360.16 for a state resident, with more than $700 in “segregated fees” tacked on. So the full price for a year’s study in the academic year ending last month topped $11,000.
Few students wind up paying that much, of course. There is substantial student aid available, and innumerable scholarships can help lighten the burden. But the inescapable conclusion is that the literal cost of an education has exploded over the past four decades.
Let’s take a look at how students could pay for the year. In 1981, the federal minimum wage rose from $2.30 per hour to $3.35. That means it would take about $298.5 hours' work to cover a year’s tuition if no taxes were taken out. That’s not quite eight weeks of a full-time job.
Today’s minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. At that rate, a student must work about 1,500 hours to cover the year’s tuition. That’s 37.9 weeks at a full-time job.
What all this means is that any path toward saving money, whether it’s going to a technical school for the first two years or avoiding the repetition of classes already taken, is extremely valuable to students today. While there are plenty of scholarships and assistance available, students’ ability to graduate with manageable debt is limited because their probable income has not kept pace with the rapid increase in the cost of a degree.
By establishing a cooperative relationship with area universities, CVTC positions itself to be a cost-effective way for students to get their first couple years of work complete at a much more manageable cost. And, when you think about what the first two years of a degree involve, it makes sense. That’s when students are largely completing basic, foundational courses. The higher level training most often comes in during the third and fourth years.
The credit for this agreement belongs to the leaders at CVTC and the universities. It wasn’t as simple as just signing on the dotted line. CVTC President Sunem Beaton-Garcia said the challenge was “aligning our curriculum with the universities.” Academic standards couldn’t be sacrificed, and they weren’t.
The universities issued a joint statement recognizing the need to help students “meet their career and life goals no matter where they start or complete their degrees.” This agreement is a concrete step toward meeting that obligation.
It will take some time for the full effect of this agreement to be felt, both by students and by the surrounding communities. But the move toward a cost-effective path to a degree will surely benefit both.