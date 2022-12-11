After the Eau Claire school district announced it was planning to eliminate the Hmong and Japanese language we said we hoped the district would find a way to keep the programs. There’s real value in them, and the programs were indeed saved when the school board decided to reverse course.
Now local groups want an investigation into the decision. We don’t see that as a necessary step.
The announcement said the groups want to “identify where missteps occurred” and a commitment to ensure similar decisions are not made in the future. They also want the district to make good on harm to students and teachers.
“This experience has done a lot of harm for many community members, reminding us of our historical traumas,” the statement reads. “The institutional harm of removing the Japanese and Hmong language courses without consultation from those most impacted at the table (students, teachers, parents and community stakeholders) not only goes against the District’s own Equity Statements and Policies, but still lacks transparency in its wake.”
Asking how the decisions were made is reasonable, but when taken as a whole the demands assume nefarious intent by the district. We haven’t seen anything like the evidence needed to back up such an accusation.
The claim of “institutional harm” is predicated on the removal of the programs in question. But there’s a big problem: they haven’t been removed. The school board, as noted earlier, decided to reverse the decision to eliminate those programs.
Underlying the statement is the assumption that the general public is owed consultation by governmental bodies before decisions are made. That’s a deeply flawed assumption. Our system of government allows for such options and, in some cases, they’re a very good idea. There is a fundamental difference between government having an option to follow a course of action and an obligation to do so, though. School boards, as legislative bodies, are elected to make decisions. Demanding constant consultation with the public is a recipe for paralysis, which benefits no one.
And, in fact, a decision is precisely what the board made. President Tim Nordin noted the district’s curriculum is in the hands of professional administrators, not board members. That’s appropriate. Administrators with years of experience are going to be less prone to steps that fundamentally undermine students’ educations than members of a board who don’t need to have set foot in a classroom to be elected.
The board, rather, steps in when it disagrees with an administrative decision. That’s what happened in this case.
So let’s break things down step by step for the recent fracas. Administrators made an unpopular decision. The public went to the school board to protest. Board members re-evaluated and ultimately reversed the administrators’ decision.
That looks to us exactly like how things are supposed to work. The board considered public opinion and made a decision after taking it into account.
There’s a habit in current American politics to assume that any decision that goes against what a person wants is inherently an aggressive act. It’s not. This proposal was driven, it seems, primarily by economic factors. Much as we’d all like to believe schools have plenty of money to offer what they want in addition to what they must, that’s simply not true.
Should the district clarify how the initial decision was made? That seems like a good idea. The reality is that the public is not generally well versed in the processes, and when something arrives at the board as a fully-fledged proposal it can seem to have emerged from nowhere. We saw much the same phenomenon at work with the city’s consideration of a bottling plant earlier this year.
As for the rest of the demands, we’re unconvinced. We don’t see the ill intent some are reading into the district’s actions, and we don’t agree with the facile and flawed assertion made during the earlier discussions that the proposed elimination of the programs was of a piece with people eating at Asian restaurants without knowing the history of the dishes served.
The district’s reversal of the administrative decision was appropriate, and the process followed how local governments are designed to function.