There’s mixed news from the Eau Claire school district’s surplus from the previous budget. It’s never a bad thing to have money left over, provided the savings didn’t result from cuts to essential areas. But the reason for the windfall isn’t entirely positive.
Abby Johnson, the district’s executive director of business services, said the district was unable “to fill all the positions we believed were needed.” The vacancies equaled approximately 62 full-time positions.
Not all positions are of equal value in terms of the classroom education. It’s unlikely something like, say, mowing services would have the same in-class effect as an absent teacher. But it’s also rare for districts to include truly superfluous positions, jobs whose elimination would have no effect on students, staff, or the results the district seeks.
Johnson did not specify which positions went unfilled, which makes it difficult to assess just how essential any were. And we also note just how unusual last year was. Many factors, not the least of which was COVID, likely played into the gap.
The surplus means the district’s fund balance will rise. Johnson said it will be “the first year in many, many years that we’ve hit the audited, recommended range.” Having a healthier fund balance should lower some borrowing costs, which gives the district’s financial outlook a boost that extends beyond this year.
Taxpayers may also see a break. The current projection calls for a property tax rate of $6.92 per $1,000 equalized value. That’s down 52 cents compared to the 2021 rate.
There can be no question that school districts, both locally and nationally, have struggled over the past year. The situation they have found themselves in with the pandemic is not unprecedented. Many of the same issues were debated when the 1918-19 flu pandemic hit. But education and our collective understanding of illness is not the same as it was a century ago, to say nothing of technology that would have seemed little short of miraculous to teachers at that time.
Broadly speaking, teachers have done their best. Some have adapted more successfully than others, but that’s nothing different from what you’d expect. Teachers are not, after all, clones. Nor do they have identical skills. The goal for a district must be to ensure that they have the tools they need to have a reasonable chance of success alongside the students they teach.
And that’s what concerns us here. We doubt the bulk of the 62 unfilled positions have a direct, immediate effect on the results in the classroom. But it seems equally unlikely that there is no effect from any of them.
Nor can we expect that the unfilled positions have no effect on the families the districts serve. Even something as seemingly negligible as a technological glitch that delays an email to parents by a day can have a significant effect on how those families view the district. Is that always fair? No. But it’s real.
This week’s discussions are not the end of the process. Monday’s vote was for a preliminary budget. The numbers will be different, even within a couple weeks. The final student count and the number of open enrollments have an effect. So do the state funding totals and transportation expenses. This is a best guess, not a promise.
We’d like to see the district publicly fill in some of the gaps before its vote on a final budget. Which positions went unfilled last year? What effects did those vacancies have? Does the district still plan to fill them, or have some been deemed unnecessary?
The final vote is currently scheduled for late this month. That gives the district time to answer these questions. If it does so in a reasonable time frame, it gives people the opportunity to review the answers. It’s an opportunity to build transparency and trust.
We hope the district takes advantage of that opportunity. It’s not unreasonable to lack some answers as a preliminary budget is assembled. But explanations need to be offered before the final vote.