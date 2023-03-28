There were two nuclear-related announcements in the past week people should be aware of. While neither is an immediate threat, both bear watching.
The first announcement came from Russia, which said it will station nuclear weapons in Belarus. The weapons in question are tactical, not strategic. There’s a big difference between the two.
Tactical nuclear weapons are designed for use in comparatively small sites. They’re for use against troops or weapons, not for destroying cities. Yields are lower, and they can be delivered through missiles, aircraft, or even artillery.
It’s also worth noting that tactical nuclear weapons have never been the subject of limitations treaties between nuclear powers. Those addressed strategic weapons, which are much more powerful.
Strategic weapons are designed primarily for use on intercontinental ballistic missiles, either land-based or carried aboard submarines. Their purpose is simple: end the world. An attempted strike using strategic nuclear weapons would doubtless draw a response from other nuclear powers resulting in an exchange that would be difficult, if not impossible, to limit.
This is hardly the first time Russia has rattled the nuclear saber during its war on Ukraine. Russian strongman Vladimir Putin and his minions repeatedly warned western aid to Ukraine would raise the risk of nuclear confrontation.
While it’s tempting to read this announcement as more of the same, there’s another dimension in play worth remembering. Belarus was part of the Soviet Union. It has close ties to Russia and is ruled by a dictator even more deeply entrenched than Putin. His state security apparatus is still called the KGB, for crying out loud.
Russia and Belarus have occasionally discussed a new union in various configurations. Stationing Russian nuclear weapons there will inevitably mean Russian forces to handle them. It’s not hard to think this could be a step toward establishing de facto Russian control over Belarus in a less violent manner than what Putin attempted with Ukraine.
The other announcement was from North Korea, which is in the midst of an entirely predictable tantrum over military exercises by the U.S. and South Korea. Kim Jong Un, who values nuclear weapons more than the food North Korea desperately needs to feed its people, was pictured with what were purportedly nuclear warheads.
As with so much in North Korea, it’s impossible to independently verify whether the weapons were real or empty canisters assembled for show. If they’re real, it marks a significant advance. Large nuclear weapons are easier to build, but much more difficult to mount on missiles. Smaller ones, developed through a process called miniaturization, are much more difficult to build but easier to deliver.
North Korea has built a possible missile silo, which is consistent with possible miniaturization of its nuclear arsenal. 38 North, a website that uses open-source intelligence to evaluate North Korean actions and aims, said that while there is a potential silo in the area of a March 19 missile test, evidence the nation tested the silo is lacking.
In the decades since the Cold War ended, it has been easy to forget how it felt to have the threat of nuclear war looming over us. As we’re seeing now, though, dictators have little compunction about tapping those fears again in a bid to achieve their goals.
There remains a difference between threat and act, though, and we’re very skeptical of the idea any nuclear state would use such weapons unless confronted with an undeniably existential threat. Those conditions do not currently exist, despite the fever dreams emanating from Pyongyang and Moscow.
All of this may seem worlds away from the Chippewa Valley in early spring. The world has a way of closing in fast, though. These developments don’t warrant undue worry now, but they’re worth being aware of.