The belated release of information about the Eau Claire school district’s equity committee is welcome. But that doesn’t absolve the district of its utter failure to follow the clear requirements of the state’s open meetings and records laws, nor should it be mistaken for a signal that the district will follow the laws in the future.
Formed back in July, the district has done virtually everything it could to cloak the committee’s actions behind a self-serving façade of fatuous legalisms. When the district announced the committee, it said the members would advise it on a review of existing policies and create a three- to five-year plan. The goal in itself may be laudable. But it is indisputable that the committee was formed to guide the district’s steps.
From the very start the district went out of its way to try to dodge open meetings and records requirements. How? Officials claimed that the committee was the district’s creation, not the school board’s. In their faulty interpretation of the statutes, that meant the committee wasn’t subject to the same public scrutiny as every other committee.
A comment from Board President Tim Nordin from July suggests that stance was part of the strategy from the beginning:
“It’s not led or overseen by the board,” Nordin told the Leader-Telegram. “The board works with the superintendent, essentially, so we’re certainly going to be interested in the work of the committee because it will apply to overall equity and antiracism work.”
The strategy was in clear conflict with other statements, which claimed the committee was enhancing “the ability to get involved and bring people’s voices to the table.” That seems unlikely, given the lengths to which the district went to conceal the committee members’ identities and the meetings they were holding. The evidence suggests the district knew which voices it wanted at the table, and took steps to ensure those were the only ones heard.
The district more recently said it had placed the committee’s membership on the website, a step whose quiet nature stands in stark contrast with the proclamations that heralded the committee’s creation. While still claiming the documents were not subject to the open records law, it also finally handed over the meeting agendas the Leader-Telegram had been seeking for several months.
When you know you’re right, you stand by your position. When you know you’re wrong, you comply with requirements while claiming you don’t really have to do so. The district’s actions are the latter, and are revealing.
Importantly, the documents belatedly released by the district do not include minutes. It claims none were kept; only notes from breakout sessions were retained. Again, this is a clear violation of the state’s legal requirements. That’s not just our opinion. The Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council said the same, and the council said the ruling the district continues to point to as justification is being badly misapplied.
The district’s dilatory approach, designed to postpone the inevitable public release of information, even included its offer of an interview the superintendent. The offer was only made after we told the district the article we were preparing was going to print — with or without an official comment.
The district then made the offer conditional on us submitting our questions in advance. We refused and, confronted again with the possibility of the article going to print without the district’s input, they backed down on the demand.
Time and again the district has approached requests for information, both from media and the public, with an approach best described as deny, deflect and delay. It has consciously sacrificed credibility and the public interest in order to defend the indefensible.
Whether the committee is itself a good idea isn’t the issue. Nor is it whether the committee’s work is beneficial. The issue at hand is the district’s blatant refusal to follow the requirements of Wisconsin’s legal statutes. Only when the district backed itself into a corner, when it had no further options, did it finally do what it should have done months ago.
Folks, when you’re an elected official — and make no mistake, that’s precisely what school board members are — you do not have the option of blithely tossing aside the law. District officials should be deeply ashamed of how they have hidden things from the public.
But, if this circus is any guide, it’s going to take them six months to admit they are.